Portia Asare may be one of the most recognisable faces in Ghana’s film industry, but her son is carving out his own identity

The teenager has embraced football and secured a spot on the roster of one of the Ghana Premier League’s top-performing teams

His club, currently boasting a 100 per cent record in the local league, will be aiming to extend their winning run when it takes on Asante Kotoko

Samuel Adjei, the 17-year-old son of popular Ghanaian actress Portia Asare, is beginning to chart his own path in football.

While his mother is one of Kumawood’s most recognisable faces, Samuel is determined to earn recognition on the pitch rather than through her fame.

Samuel Adjei, the son of Portia Asare, plays for Heart of Lions. Photo credit: @ShabanMo9/X and @portia_boateng1/X.

Meet Samuel Adjei: Portia Asare's talented son

Known for his flair and discipline, the teenager has already impressed those who have seen him play.

Beyond football, Samuel is balancing academics with his budding career, a reflection of the values instilled in him at home.

Many close to him believe he possesses the qualities to succeed, not only as Portia Asare’s son but also as a footballer capable of carving out his own legacy.

Currently on the books of Ghana Premier League outfit Heart of Lions, Samuel was spotted at the club’s training ground ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Asante Kotoko.

Confident and ambitious, he told sports journalist Mohammed Shaban:

“Asante Kotoko is like the face of the Ghana Premier League, and everyone wants to watch them when they are playing, but Heart of Lions is going to get the win on Sunday.”

Watch the video:

Although he has yet to feature in any of the first three matches this campaign, Samuel is viewed as a promising prospect by head coach Bashir Hayford and his technical team.

Heart of Lions has a history of readying talents such as Dominic Adiyiah, Eric Bekoe, and, most recently, Black Satellites midfielder Ishmael Addo, making Samuel’s breakthrough seem only a matter of time.

Watch highlights of Ishmael Addo bossing the midfield:

As Samuel continues to grow, his journey serves as an inspiration for many young Ghanaians chasing their dreams.

With talent, discipline, and the right opportunities, he looks set to step into his own spotlight.

Heart of Lions’ bright start to the season

The Kpando-based side has begun the 2025-26 league season in fine form, winning all three of their opening fixtures to sit at the top of the table.

Check the league standings after three matches:

They are unbeaten against Kotoko since returning to the top flight three years ago, per the Ghana League on X, and with confidence running high, they will be eager to extend that record.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors, who mourned the passing of veteran coach Annor Walker, have been riding high with their performances, ending their poor run at the Golden City Park by beating Berekum Chelsea in their league opener. Their first win on the road against the Blues in 15 years.

Asante Kotoko have won three games across all competitions since the start of the 2025/26 campaign. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

They then followed it up with back-to-back wins against Kwara United of Nigeria to seal qualification for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

With Kotoko winning 10 of their last 11 home games, the tie against Lions, slated for Sunday, October 5, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, per Flashscore, promises to be mouthwatering.

