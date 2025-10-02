20-year-old Wunnam Iddrisu, the son of Ghana's Minister for Education, has launched his new sports agency, Kick Nation

A huge launch ceremony was held on October 2, 2025, with football stars Asamoah Gyan and Agyemang Badu present

The proud moment for the politician's young son, when he was outdoored as CEO of his agency, is trending on social media

Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu has a 20-year-old son who has now founded his own sports agency.

Wunnam Iddrisu, the son of Ghana's Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, launches his new sports agency, Kick Nation. Photo source: HonHarunaIddrisu, FullCirclMgmt

Wunnam Iddrisu, the eldest son of Ghana's Minister for Education, launched his new sports agency on October 2, 2025.

The young CEO of Kick Nation Sports Agency arrived at his launch ceremony in a suit ready for the milestone occasion.

Scores of Ghana's top sports and media personalities, including ex-Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan and his brother, Baffour Gyan, were present at the event.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wunnam was seen exchanging pleasantries with the Ghanaian legend and later addressed the audience on the stage.

Who is Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu's son?

Until the launch ceremony, not many knew about the renowned parliamentarian and minister's son.

A video of him reading the final vote of thanks during the burial rite of Hajia Mariama, Iddrisu's late mother, last year has surfaced on social media.

Wunnam is believed to be a student at the Ashesi University studying Information Technology with a strong knack for cybersecurity.

However, just like his father, the 20-year-old scholar is a man of many passions, hence his foray into sports.

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu with Leicester City FC player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku. Photo source: SaanieDara

His father, Haruna Iddrisu, who serves as the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, is the proud owner of Karela United and Steadfast Football Club.

His efforts in football talent development led to the scouting of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who now plays for the Black Stars and England's Leicester City FC.

The video of Wunnam Iddrisu at the launch of Kick Sports agency is below:

Reactions to Haruna Iddrisu's son's sport agency

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Sammy Tugah said:

"Brilliant guy🔥."

JOOTT 🚬

"Hmm the rich will forever be ???????."

Ibn Rufai shared:

"You see how this current generation politician are gradually positioning their kids outside politics. These ones are not in politics for their own interests and they understand the dangers in it and don't wish same for their kids. Mostly politicians retire and will ensure they put their kids in ready spot for politics."

Sènator MENSAH commented:

"The best business option because his father Hon. Haruna Iddrissu owns 2 football teams in Ghana and recently received about $5m from the sales of a Ghana footballer."

