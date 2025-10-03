Lamine Yamal has suffered a major setback following FC Barcelona’s defeat to PSG in the Champions League

The teenager picked up an injury just hours after being named in Spain’s squad for October’s World Cup qualifiers

News of the setback has sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans blaming Nuno Mendes for the incident

Barcelona have ruled out teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal from their La Liga fixture against Sevilla on October 5, dealing a fresh setback to the club and country alike.

Yamal's setback comes days after his involvement in the UEFA Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lamine Yamal is injured again after his involvement in Barcelona's Champions League outing against PSG on October 1, 2025. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal injured again: fans react

The Catalan side confirmed the winger’s groin injury only hours after he was included in Spain’s squad for the upcoming international matches against Georgia and Bulgaria.

In a statement, Barcelona revealed via the club's website:

“The groin problem for Lamine Yamal has returned following the game against PSG. The player will miss the game against Sevilla and his recovery time is estimated at 2-3 weeks. The groin problem has caused him to miss four games this season.”

Below is a post on X confirming Yamal's injury:

News of his absence quickly drew reactions across social media. Some fans expressed concern, while others mocked the timing of his recurring setbacks.

@alkalineRMFC_ teased:

“Pressure from Nuno Mendes brought back his pubic pains.”

@sKY_Y0uMightKnw reasoned:

“Barça really need to manage Yamal better. He’s still so young and already carrying too much load. Short-term gains aren’t worth risking a long-term setback.”

@OlaaUTD argued:

“Lamine’s biggest opponent so far hasn’t been defenders, it’s been his own off-pitch lifestyle 😭”

@edosadoxa joked:

“Kid hasn’t even finished puberty, but his pubis already retired. 💀”

@Analyst_365 alleged:

“Nice way to ghost Spain 😂”

Lamine's injury resurfaced just as tensions between Barca and the Spanish federation had begun to cool.

Just last month, the 18-year-old returned from international duty injured and went on to miss four matches for his club.

Head coach Hansi Flick accused Spain of failing to manage their young players properly, sparking fears Barcelona might try to block his call-up this month.

Spain denied any wrongdoing, insisting Yamal passed all medical checks and that no fitness concerns had been flagged by his club.

Coach Luis de la Fuente also downplayed the issue, saying he had “no conflict with Hansi Flick” and defended his staff’s handling of player welfare.

Timeline of Lamine Yamal’s season so far

Yamal only returned to action, featuring in Barcelona’s 2-1 come-from-behind La Liga victory against Real Sociedad.

He also played a part in La Blaugrana's narrow loss to PSG in midweek before suffering the latest injury setback.

Watch a recap of Yamal's performance against PSG:

Despite his recurring problems, Yamal has already made five appearances this season, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Barcelona are due to face Sevilla in La Liga before the international break.

Spain will then host Georgia on October 11 and Bulgaria on October 14, but Yamal is not expected to feature in either match.

Lamine Yamal has been an integral player at club and national team level. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, the forward is projected to return on October 20.

The youngster, who has twice won the Kopa Trophy, missed out on this year’s Ballon d’Or award to Ousmane Dembele.

