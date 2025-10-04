Antoine Semenyo’s match-winning heroics against Fulham have earned him praise from a former Manchester United star

The 25-year-old forward extended his fine run of form as Bournemouth came from behind to seal a 3-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium

He now shifts focus to international duty, where Ghana will be aiming to book a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Antoine Semenyo stole the spotlight on Friday night with a masterful performance that not only delighted Bournemouth fans but also caught the attention of former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

The Ghanaian forward delivered two goals and an assist as the Cherries overturned a deficit to secure a 3-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Friday, October 3.

His electric showing has sparked conversations both in England and Ghana, with many tipping him to be a decisive figure for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Antoine Semenyo earns praise from former Man United star Owen Hargreaves. Photos by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth and John Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's stunning display earns Bournemouth win over Fulham

From the first whistle, Semenyo, who has become the second-highest Ghanaian top scorer in Premier League history, was a constant menace to the Fulham defence.

His equaliser was the pick of the night. Picking the ball on the left flank, he skipped past challenges with ease, surged toward the byline, and squeezed a finish through Bernd Leno’s legs from a tight angle.

Watch the stunning solo goal:

Moments later, he turned provider, setting up Justin Kluivert to put Bournemouth ahead.

Deep into stoppage time, he capped his performance with a composed finish using his left foot after the Cherries launched a counterattack.

That brace lifted his tally to six league goals this season, placing him just behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in the scoring charts, according to the BBC.

Ex-Man United star and fans hail Semenyo

Hargreaves could not hide his admiration during his Sky Sports analysis, applauding the Ghanaian’s evolution in the English top flight.

“Antoine Semenyo…my word, that guy! He is such a special player and makes it look so easy,” he said.

The praise sparked reactions across social media, with fans echoing similar sentiments.

Augustine Agyekum boldly declared:

“Africa’s best 2027.”

Alex Osei Vitamin celebrated:

“He is Semenyoring🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🩷🩷🩷🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Adewoyi Norbert chimed in:

“That’s the benefit of playing for the Ghana Black Stars.”

@ticklefari on X added:

“Starboy. Over the moon.”

@ShowboyForever demanded:

“We need the same energy at the Black Stars.”

For supporters of the Black Stars, the timing could not be better.

Semenyo’s form offers coach Otto Addo a reliable weapon as the Black Stars prepare for crucial qualifiers.

According to Ghanafa.org, the four-time African champions will play against the Central African Republic on October 8 in Morocco, followed by Comoros in Accra on October 12.

Antoine Semenyo took his tally to six goals in the Premier League after scoring twice against Fulham on October 3, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

With Ghana leading Group I on 19 points, the stakes are high. Having drawn blanks in September’s games against Chad and Mali, Semenyo will be eager to carry his club form into the international stage.

His latest heroics underline his rapid rise in England, and with recognition from a former Premier League star, his reputation as one of Ghana’s brightest exports continues to grow.

English media heap praise on Semenyo

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Antoine Semenyo’s brilliant showing in the Premier League on Friday night, where he inspired AFC Bournemouth to a 3-1 comeback victory over Fulham.

The Ghanaian forward was the star of the match, scoring twice and providing an assist — a performance that drew glowing praise from the English media.

Source: YEN.com.gh