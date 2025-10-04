Antoine Semenyo lit up the Premier League on Friday night as AFC Bournemouth mounted a 3-1 comeback victory over Fulham

The Ghanaian forward delivered a sensational performance, scoring twice and providing an assist, earning plaudits from the English media

With World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, Semenyo will now be looking to carry his blistering club form into the national team

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo delivered another masterclass in the Premier League, inspiring Bournemouth to a dramatic 3-1 comeback win over Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

The Ghanaian attacker scored twice and provided an assist on Friday night, ensuring his side closed the gap on leaders Liverpool to just a single point.

Antoine Semenyo received high praise from the English media after his stunning display for Bournemouth. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

His dazzling performance continued a remarkable run of form that has placed him among the league’s standout players this season.

Semenyo spurs Bournemouth to comeback win

Fulham struck first, but Semenyo wasted no time restoring parity in stunning fashion.

Picking the ball up on the left flank, he burst past defenders, glided to the byline, and coolly nutmegged goalkeeper Bernd Leno from an impossible angle.

Watch the stunning solo goal from Semenyo:

Moments later, he turned provider, teeing up Justin Kluivert to put Bournemouth ahead.

As the game wore on, he capped off the night with a stoppage-time finish on the counter, sealing victory and sending the home crowd into raptures.

The double took his tally to six league goals, second only to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Even more impressively, since May, he has been directly involved in more goals than any other Premier League player, with 12 contributions in total, per Opta statistics.

English media heap praise on Semenyo

The Guardian hailed him as “one of the Premier League’s players of the season so far,” describing his solo equaliser as “a slaloming run down the byline and drop of the shoulder that confounded Bernd Leno.”

BBC Sport echoed that admiration, writing: “Keeping hold of one star – Antoine Semenyo – proved an absolute masterstroke, as the Ghana winger has been the inspiration behind their climb to second spot in the Premier League.”

The Premier League’s official X account was equally enchanted:

“Antoine Semenyo, that is special 🤩 He levels the match up in style as he finishes a fine run off by sticking the ball through Bernd Leno’s legs and into the back of the net 👏.”

Sky Sports handed him a 9/10 rating, applauding his “ridiculous angle” finish, while former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp said:

“It was a hard [stormy] night to play football, but it didn't matter to Semenyo. He just glides across that surface. An incredible, unique talent. So fantastic to see. Doesn’t matter if it’s right foot, left foot, makes no difference for him.”

Semenyo’s name is now firmly among the headlines, with his electrifying display cementing his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most exciting players this season.

Antoine Semenyo has been Bournemouth's best player this season. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

He will now shift his focus to national team duties after being named in Otto Addo’s 24-man squad for the decisive phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana are set to face the Central African Republic in Morocco on October 8 before concluding the qualification campaign against Comoros in Accra four days later. Four points from the remaining games will seal the country's spot at next year's global showpiece in North America.

