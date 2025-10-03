Antoine Semenyo celebrated his call-up to Otto Addo’s 24-man squad with a dazzling performance on Friday, October 3

The 25-year-old, who has been in red-hot form this season, scored twice and provided an assist to inspire Bournemouth’s 3-1 victory over Fulham

Fans have since showered the Ghanaian international with praise, with one supporter boldly claiming he is “better than Cole Palmer and Mbuemo"

Antoine Semenyo has delivered a dazzling reminder of his red-hot form just days before Ghana’s crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The Bournemouth striker netted twice in a thrilling Premier League clash, including a Lionel Messi-esque solo strike that has left supporters brimming with optimism ahead of games against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Semenyo nets twice, including Messi-esque goal in comeback win

The Black Stars forward has been enjoying a fine run of performances in England and carried that energy into his latest outing against Fulham.

The Cottagers looked set to grab the points at the Vitality Stadium when Ryan Sessegnon broke the deadlock in the 70th minute.

But the tide quickly turned after Bournemouth’s substitutions injected fresh life into the game, with Semenyo at the heart of the comeback, according to the BBC.

He first lit up the pitch with a stunning solo goal, weaving past defenders before producing a ruthless finish.

Watch the stunning goal:

Minutes later, he set up Justin Kluivert to put the Cherries in front and then sealed the win with a composed left-footed strike after a quick counterattack.

His all-round display combined sharp instincts, pace and unselfish play, underlining why he has become one of the Premier League’s most exciting forwards.

The performance immediately sparked a wave of praise on social media.

@GlenBarche praised the 25-year-old forward:

“Crazy goal by Semenyo, insane baller.”

@GargVikhyat chimed in:

“What a season he’s having.”

@Nazareth_Aj added:

“Semenyo is on fire 🔥”

@TotallyWirtz made a bold comparison:

“Better than Cole Palmer and Mbuemo.”

@KwabenaKissi28 summed up:

“Hero of the match.”

According to Opta, no player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals since May than Semenyo, with 12 contributions — eight goals and four assists.

The Black Stars forward has transformed into one of Ghana’s most reliable attacking outlets in Europe, marrying raw physicality with an improving technical polish.

Timely boost ahead of Ghana's World Cup Qualifiers

Semenyo's form could not come at a better moment for the Black Stars.

Otto Addo recently for the decisive qualifiers, and Semenyo’s sharpness provides the Black Stars with both firepower and confidence.

Below is Otto Addo's full squad:

Ghana currently sits top of Group I with 19 points and only two matches left to play.

Four points from the remaining matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros would seal a fifth World Cup appearance for the West African nation.

With Semenyo firing on all cylinders, fans believe the Black Stars are well-placed to finish the job.

Semenyo joins Messi and co. to launch 2026 World Cup ball

The 25-year-old forward featured in the official unveiling of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match ball, sharing the stage with Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

