Antoine Semenyo continues to carve his legacy as one of Ghana’s standout performers in the Premier League

His brace against Fulham on Friday night took his tally to 26 goals, further cementing his place among the country’s finest exports to England

Antoine Semenyo has written his name into Ghana’s football history after climbing above Anthony Yeboah on the list of all-time top scorers in the English Premier League.

The AFC Bournemouth striker reached the milestone on Friday, October 3, when he scored a brace against Fulham, taking him past the Leeds United legend.

At 25, Semenyo, who featured in the unveiling of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match ball, has emerged as one of Ghana’s finest attacking exports in modern times, combining pace, strength and precision to deliver when it matters most.

Semenyo overtakes Anthony Yeboah in to become Ghana’s second top scorer in EPL history. Photos by Michael Regan, Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth and Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Semenyo overtakes Anthony Yeboah

Yeboah’s name has long been revered in English football for his explosive finishes at Leeds in the mid-1990s, with his iconic volley against Liverpool still remembered as one of the competition’s greatest goals.

For many years, he stood as the benchmark for Ghanaian forwards in England, amassing 24 goals in just 47 appearances.

Watch a compilation of some of Yeboah's goals at Leeds:

Semenyo’s journey has been different. From being released as a teenager at Arsenal, to battling through England’s lower divisions, and now shining in the top flight with Bournemouth, his rise is a story of resilience and determination.

His double against Fulham not only lifted his team to victory but also secured his place behind only Jordan Ayew on the all-time Ghanaian scoring chart.

Ghana’s top five Premier League goalscorers

Here is a closer look at the five most prolific Ghanaians in Premier League history:

5. Andre Ayew – 21 goals

The older of the Ayew brothers, Andre, left his mark at Swansea City, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

His debut season at Swansea remains his most productive, delivering 12 goals in 34 matches, as noted by Transfermarkt.

4. Jeffrey Schlupp – 22 goals

A key part of Leicester City’s historic 2015/16 title win, Schlupp’s versatility allowed him to play multiple roles.

Now at Norwich City in the Championship, he remains one of Ghana’s most consistent performers and boasts 22 top-flight goals.

3. Anthony Yeboah – 24 goals

The Leeds United hero may have had a short stay in England, but his impact was immense.

Known for spectacular strikes, Yeboah’s 24 goals in under 50 matches still place him among the finest African finishers the league has seen, per All Football.

Antoine Semenyo has 26 goals and 12 assists in 88 Premier League appearances. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

2. Antoine Semenyo – 26 goals

The London-born forward’s brace against Fulham cemented his rise to second spot.

Once overlooked in his youth, he has fought his way to the very top, now standing as Bournemouth’s shining star and Ghana’s second-highest scorer in Premier League history.

1. Jordan Ayew – 42 goals

Ghana’s current captain leads the way with 42 goals across spells with Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

With more appearances than any other Ghanaian in the competition, Ayew’s longevity and adaptability have kept him at the heart of English football.

