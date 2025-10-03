Gianni Infantino unveiled the official 2026 World Cup match ball, “Trionda,” marking a milestone for the USA, Canada, and Mexico tournament

Trionda was unveiled at an event in Zurich on October 2, in collaboration with Adidas, official supplier of World Cup match balls

A total of 18 teams have secured their tickets to the historic World Cup, including Lionel Messi's Argentina

World football governing body, FIFA, has officially unveiled the match ball for the 2026 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

This tournament will be historic, as it is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and the first to be held across three different countries.

FIFA outdoors the official matchball, Trionda, for 2026 World Cup USA, Canada, and Mexico tournament. Image credit: Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The Trionda ball is designed to incorporate elements from each host nation. Blue panels adorned with stars represent the United States, red panels with maple leaf motifs highlight Canada, and green panels with eagle designs reflect Mexico.

These elements converge in a central triangle, symbolising collaboration between the hosts. Golden accents pay tribute to the FIFA World Cup Trophy, giving the ball a prestigious finish.

Innovation and preparation for the 2026 World Cup

Beyond its striking design, Trionda features advanced technology to enhance gameplay. The ball utilises a four-panel structure with deep seams for improved flight stability. It also includes a 500Hz motion sensor chip, allowing real-time data integration with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, as cited by Fox 4 News.

This technology will help with offside decisions, ball tracking, and other critical match analyses. Additionally, embossed grip-enhancing icons ensure consistent performance across different climates and stadiums.

The ball was unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at an event in Zurich on October 2, 2025. Infantino praised the collaboration with Adidas, the official supplier of World Cup match balls since 1970.

This marks the 15th consecutive World Cup partnership between the organisations.

Infantino described Trionda as a symbol of innovation and unity, embodying the spirit of the upcoming tournament.

FIFA unveils the World Cup 2026 Match Ball "Trionda" at Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 02, 2025 in New York City. Image credit: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Named “Trionda”, the ball symbolises the unity of the three host nations, drawing its name from the Spanish words “tri” (three) and “onda” (wave).

World Cup 2026: How many teams have qualified?

As of October 3, 2025, 18 teams have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several more set to secure their spots through ongoing continental qualification campaigns, according to FIFA.

The expanded 48-team format will see more nations competing for the prestigious trophy, promising thrilling matches and new storylines.

With Trionda ready for action, the 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be a tournament of firsts, historic in scale, design, and technological innovation.

Qualified teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted extensively the teams that have already secured their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring some of football’s biggest names.

The list includes both seasoned powerhouses such as Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Morocco and debutants like Uzbekistan, setting the stage for a historic 48-team tournament.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh