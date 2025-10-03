Antoine Semenyo’s growing status in world football was cemented with his latest milestone

The 25-year-old took part in the official launch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match ball, appearing alongside Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

Fans have since showered him with praise, with one admirer declaring, “Antoine Semenyo is him”

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo has shared the stage with football’s biggest names after being selected to unveil the official ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Trionda.

The Bournemouth forward joined hands with some of the biggest names in football, including Lionel Messi and Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal, a moment that marked another step in his rising career.

Antoine Semenyo teamed up with Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup match ball launch. Photo credit: @adidasfootball/X.

Source: Twitter

FIFA launches official match ball for 2026 World Cup

According to DAZN, FIFA and Adidas revealed the Trionda this week as excitement builds for the global showpiece that will be staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The ball carries a red, green and blue colour scheme, each shade representing one of the host nations.

FIFA explained that its name translates from Spanish as “three waves,” symbolising unity across the three countries.

Like its predecessor at Qatar 2022, the Trionda features cutting-edge technology.

A motion sensor chip inside the ball will provide officials with real-time data to assist in crucial decisions, including tight offside calls.

Adidas has a tradition of involving its global ambassadors in such launches, with Messi and Yamal headlining this edition.

Messi tries out the Trionda after its launch:

Yet from a Ghanaian perspective, Semenyo’s inclusion was the headline act.

Ghanaians react as Semenyo features in World Cup ball launch

The Black Stars forward, dressed in a full Adidas kit, posed confidently with the new ball during photoshoots and juggled it with ease to give fans a first glimpse.

For supporters back home, seeing one of their own representing Ghana on such a global stage brought a wave of pride. Social media was buzzing with reactions.

@KINGSLEYC_JAY wrote:

“They know we will qualify but they just can’t prove it yet.”

@iandestiny4 simply said:

“Historic 🔥”

@_Azumadeen added:

“He’s got goals in him. Serious finisher.”

@Captain_Azaglo declared:

“Antoine Semenyo is HIM.”

Semenyo’s presence alongside an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and the two-time Kopa Trophy winner underlines how far he has come.

Since leaving Bristol City for Bournemouth in 2023, the 25-year-old has grown into a Premier League force.

Last season, he was arguably Ghana’s most outstanding player in Europe, and his form has carried into the new campaign.

According to Whoscored, only Erling Haaland has more goal contributions in the league this season.

Semenyo also sits second in expected goals with 3.93, proof of his consistent threat in front of goal.

With Ghana chasing qualification for the World Cup, his involvement in the ball launch adds to the growing excitement.

For many, Semenyo sharing the same stage with the creme de la creme marks a huge watershed moment — it is a reminder that Ghanaian football continues to stand tall on the global stage.

Antoine Semenyo is among a select group of football stars who tested the 2026 FIFA World Cup match ball after its unveiling. Photo credit: @adidasfootball/X.

Source: Twitter

Ticket prices for 2026 World Cup leaked

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football fans may have to spend heavily to watch the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tickets have been divided into four categories, with the lowest-priced option averaging GHS 753.

Source: YEN.com.gh