Mohammed Kudus has challenged the current Black Stars to surpass Ghana’s iconic 2010 World Cup squad

Otto Addo’s men need just one more victory to confirm their spot, leading their group with 19 points from eight matches

The South Africa 2010 quarter-final run remains Ghana's finest ever and one of the best performances by an African team on the global stage

Ghana’s 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign in South Africa remains one of the most memorable moments in the nation’s football history, as the Black Stars captured global attention with their thrilling run to the quarter-finals.

The Ghanaian team, under the stewardship of Milovan Rajevac, narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals after a heartbreaking defeat to Uruguay.

That tournament showcased the talent and resilience of Ghanaian footballers, from Asamoah Gyan’s crucial goals to Stephen Appiah’s cameo leadership on the field.

The 2010 squad ignited national pride and established a benchmark for future generations, proving that Ghana could compete with the world’s elite on football’s biggest stage, as noted by The Guardian.

Mohammed Kudus issues a bold challenge

Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ghanaian midfielder, has now set his sights on surpassing that historic achievement. Speaking ahead of Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Kudus stressed the need for the current generation to aim even higher, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Reflecting on the 2010 squad, the ex-Ajax man stated that while reaching the quarterfinals was remarkable, there is room for improvement.

“2010 we went all the way to the quarter-finals. And I believe this squad can even do more than that. But first, we have to qualify, and then we can focus on the tournament itself,” Kudus said.

Meanwhile, the midfielder, known for his creativity and drive, is expected to inspire and push his teammates to give their absolute best during the remainder of the World Cup qualification campaign.

Ghana’s road to the 2026 World Cup

The journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, continues with two final crucial qualifiers. Ghana will face the Central African Republic on October 8 in Morocco and four days later against Comoros in Accra.

Otto Addo’s men need just one more win to seal their World Cup spot, leading their group with 19 points from eight games, three ahead of Madagascar.

While the challenge is significant, Ghana has reason for optimism. With players competing at high levels across Europe, combined with a passionate national following, the Black Stars have the quality and depth needed to advance.

To achieve this target, Otto Addo has named a 24-man squad blending experience and youth to tackle the final two World Cup qualifiers, with all of Ghana’s major stars included to lead the charge.

