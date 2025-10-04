Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Mohammed Kudus: Ghana's Starboy Finally Scores His First Tottenham Goal
Sports

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
1 min read
  • Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has finally opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur in style
  • The 25-year-old had gone six Premier League matches without a goal before finding the net against Leeds United
  • He now turns his focus to international duty, as Ghana aim to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

‎Mohammed Kudus is finally off the mark for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring his maiden goal against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, October 4.

‎The Ghanaian international, who has been arguably Tottenham's best player this season, needed seven games to break his goal-scoring duck.

Kudus pounced on the defender's inability to sort his leg out before driving towards goal and unleashing a shot which took a slight deflection before landing in the back of the net.

Kudus' goal restored Spurs' lead after Noah Okafor levelled Mathys Tel's opener, a goal the Black Stars player had a hand in.

More to follow...

