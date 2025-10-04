Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has finally opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur in style

The 25-year-old had gone six Premier League matches without a goal before finding the net against Leeds United

He now turns his focus to international duty, as Ghana aim to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

‎Mohammed Kudus is finally off the mark for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring his maiden goal against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, October 4.

‎The Ghanaian international, who has been arguably Tottenham's best player this season, needed seven games to break his goal-scoring duck.

Kudus pounced on the defender's inability to sort his leg out before driving towards goal and unleashing a shot which took a slight deflection before landing in the back of the net.

Kudus' goal restored Spurs' lead after Noah Okafor levelled Mathys Tel's opener, a goal the Black Stars player had a hand in.

