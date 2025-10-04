Mohammed Kudus continues his dazzling Premier League form, registering his fourth assist of the season in Spurs' clash against Leeds

The Ghanaian playmaker showed composure and class to set up Mathys Tel for Tottenham’s opener

Kudus now stands as the joint-top assist provider in the Premier League alongside a former Manchester City winger

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus continues to shine in the Premier League after registering his fourth assist of the season for Tottenham Hotspur in their ongoing clash against Leeds United, on October 4 at Elland Road.

In the 23rd minute, Kudus set up teenage forward Mathys Tel with a precise pass moments after being shown a yellow card for a blatant foul, just 30 seconds earlier.

The in-form Ghana international has been one of Spurs’ most influential players this campaign, combining flair and creativity in attack. His quick recovery and composure to deliver an assist immediately after the booking highlight why he is so key to Thomas Frank's Tottenham side.

Kudus and Richarlison duo

Remarkably, three of Kudus’ assists this season have been for Brazilian forward Richarlison, making them the most productive assister–goal scorer duo in the Premier League so far.

The former Everton striker has repeatedly hailed the Ghanaian for his selfless play, vision, and creativity, describing him as a “dream teammate” in Tottenham’s attack.

Meanwhile, Kudus is now the joint-highest assist provider in the league, tied on four with Everton’s Jack Grealish, according to official Premier League stats, with Kudus' Transfermarkt records confirming it.

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham fans flooded social media with praise for Mohammed Kudus following his latest masterclass, with some of the best reactions shared below.

@Alhaji YT said:

''Ala. That is starboy Mohammed Kudus for you. Keep on firing bro.''

@KwadwoAmoah:

'“Kudus is pure magic! The way he bounced back after that yellow to assist Tel shows elite mentality and class.''

@Eshun00:

“Another game, another Kudus masterclass. Four assists already — this guy is becoming Tottenham’s creative heartbeat every single week!”

@AshiamanPrince:

“Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison are unstoppable this season. The chemistry, vision, and teamwork between them are just world-class.”

@Yaw44:

“You can’t teach what Kudus has — flair, confidence, and composure under pressure. What a gem for Tottenham and Ghana!”

@SisterAbena:

“Kudus is easily one of the best signings in the Premier League. Every touch from him oozes brilliance and intent.''

@Themanhim:

''2026 World Cup wil be intersring rufff. Mohammed and Semenyo on fire. Black Stars do the do in Morocco. Come on Ghana.''

@AyiteyFrancis:

''I like what Semenyo and Mo are doing in the Premier League but when it comes to Ghana, they dont give us the same energy and goals.''

Mohammed Kudus headlines Ghana’s WCQ squad

