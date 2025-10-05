James Rodríguez reignited global debate in March 2025 with a bold claim that he was better than Zidane, Xavi, Kroos, and Modric during his prime

The Colombian playmaker reflected on his glittering career, insisting that at his best, no midfield legend could match his creativity

The talented attacking midfielder reflected on his glittering career and his eighth-place Ballon d’Or finish in 2014

Time has a way of reshaping football memories, and for James Rodríguez, March 2025 was a moment to remind the world of the player he once was.

In a candid interview, the Colombian playmaker revisited his glittering past and made headlines for claiming that, at his best, he surpassed legends like Zinedine Zidane, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Xavi Hernandez.

James Rodríguez, during his Real Madrid stint, as he claims he was better than Zidane, Xavi, Kroos, and Modric. Image credit: Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

It was a statement that reignited debates across the football world, but for those who remember the 2014 FIFA World Cup, it wasn’t entirely shocking. That summer in Brazil, James was football’s golden boy.

He produced a masterpiece of a tournament, scoring in every match until Colombia’s elimination by the hosts in the quarter-finals. According to FIFA+, his six goals and two assists earned him the Golden Boot and a place among the sport’s elite, evoking memories of Brazil’s Jairzinho, who had achieved a similar feat in 1970.

His performances sent Europe’s biggest clubs into a frenzy, with Real Madrid ultimately securing his signature from AS Monaco for around £63 million, a deal that symbolized the Galáctico era’s ongoing allure.

At Madrid, James delivered moments of magic that few could replicate. In 125 appearances across all competitions, he tallied 37 goals and 42 assists, an impressive record considering many of those came from the bench.

In fact, his time in Spain yielded nine major trophies, including two Champions League crowns under Zinedine Zidane’s reign, though his relationship with the French legend was at times complicated.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid during a Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad on February 06, 2020 in Madrid. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Comparisons to Zidane, Xavi, Modric, Kroos

When asked in 2025 about those years in the Spanish capital, James didn’t hesitate to express his confidence, as cited by beINSPORTS. He reflected that during his prime, no midfield great, not even Zidane, Modric, Kroos, or Xavi, could match his level.

Meanwhile, following his 2014 exploits, he finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or rankings, behind global icons like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar Jr. Reflecting on that year, he recalled the fierce competition but maintained pride in his achievements, insisting that few seasons in football had been as spectacular as his own.

Today, the 34-year-old plies his trade with Club León in Mexico. Yet his words from March 2025 serve as a bold reminder of a player who, for a brief but unforgettable time, played football at a level few could touch.

