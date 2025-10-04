Several countries have boldly withdrawn from the FIFA World Cup over the years due to political disputes or financial hurdles

From Uruguay and Argentina to India and African nations, these dramatic withdrawals have reshaped World Cup tournaments

Nations like Iran faced 2026 World Cup participation challenges until clarity was provided, confirming they can take part

The FIFA World Cup is celebrated as the pinnacle of international football, bringing nations together in a showcase of skill, pride, and competition.

However, over the years, a number of countries have withdrawn or declined to participate in the tournament, often due to political disputes, financial constraints, or disagreements with FIFA, with Iran's World Cup 2026 participation earlier thrown into major doubt.

Here, YEN.com.gh examines nine significant instances of World Cup withdrawals as the 2026 tournament approaches, just 249 days from today.

1. Uruguay (1934 & 1938)

The first major FIFA World Cup boycott occurred in 1934 when Uruguay, the inaugural World Cup winners, refused to defend their title in Italy. The decision was driven by frustration that few European teams had participated in the 1930 tournament in Montevideo.

According to Wikipedia records, Uruguay repeated their boycott in 1938, joined by Argentina, after FIFA awarded the finals to France rather than alternating between Europe and South America as the Argentines had expected.

2. England (1934)

England opted out of the 1934 World Cup, believing their domestic Home Championship offered a higher level of competition than FIFA’s tournament, despite FIFA offering England and Scotland automatic entry into the tournament without needing to go through qualification.

3. Scotland (1934)

Scotland also declined to participate in 1934, prioritizing the prestige of their national Home Championship over international competition.

Meanwhile, Scotland also missed the 1950 finals after their Football Association stipulated that the team would only participate if they won the Home Championship outright, a condition they failed to meet.

4. Wales (1934)

Wales chose not to enter the 1934 World Cup, maintaining that the Home Championship was more important than FIFA’s global event.

5. Ireland (1934)

Ireland similarly withdrew from the 1934 tournament, citing the Home Championship as their main footballing focus.

6. Argentina (1938)

In addition to Uruguay, South American powerhouse Argentina pulled out of the 1938 finals in France, protesting FIFA’s decision to host consecutive European tournaments.

The Argentine Football Federation had anticipated hosting the World Cup, and the snub sparked widespread outrage in Buenos Aires.

7. India (1950)

According to The Bridge, India qualified automatically for the 1950 World Cup after several Asian nations, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Burma, withdrew.

However, India also declined to participate in the finals, often attributed to the myth that FIFA had banned them from playing barefoot, as they had at the 1948 Olympics.

8. Turkey (1950)

According to widespread reports, Turkey withdrew from the 1950 World Cup due to the financial burden of sending a squad across the Atlantic to Brazil.

This decision reflected the logistical and economic challenges faced by nations traveling to distant tournament hosts in the mid-20th century.

9. USSR (1974)

The Soviet Union pulled out of the 1974 tournament in a dramatic political controversy. After finishing as runners-up in European qualifying, they were set to face Chile in a play-off. The second leg in Santiago coincided with General Pinochet’s violent coup, and FIFA’s refusal to change the venue led the USSR to decline travel. Chile advanced after a symbolic kickoff against an empty team.

10. African Nations (1966)

Another major World Cup controversy occurred in 1966, when all African nations collectively withdrew from the qualifiers in protest against FIFA’s refusal to grant the continent direct representation.

This stands as the only instance in history where an entire continent boycotted a World Cup, and ironically, 59 years later, Africa is still striving to produce its first World Cup champion.

USA reportedly denies Iran from World Cup draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran has faced restrictions reportedly imposed by the United States, which denied visas to 10 Iranian officials ahead of the World Cup draw scheduled for December 5, 2025.

While not a full withdrawal from the tournament, this incident highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting the participation of certain national teams in the upcoming World Cup.

