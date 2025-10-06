Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku turned heads in Casablanca with a stylish arrival as the Black Stars gear up for a crucial World Cup qualifier

Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have joined the Black Stars camp in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

The duo reported to camp after impressing for their respective clubs in England over the weekend.

Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku turned heads in Casablanca with a stylish arrival as the Black Stars gear up for a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus marked a memorable moment with Tottenham Hotspur by scoring his debut goal in a hard-fought clash against Leeds United, showing why he has quickly become a fan favourite.

His energetic display capped off with the goal has boosted confidence in what he can offer Ghana ahead of the qualifiers.

Issahaku, meanwhile, continued his fine form with Leicester City by scoring yet another stunning long-range strike against Swansea.

His resurgence is not only vital for the Foxes but also a major boost for the Black Stars as he returns to national duty after missing action due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in November 2024.

Per Ghanasoccernet, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has recalled Issahaku into the squad for the two games against the Central African Republic and Comoros, underlining the importance of his revival.

The winger will be eager to make a strong statement in his comeback to the national team.

Kudus and Issahaku arrive at Black Stars camp

The Black Stars officially opened camp on Sunday in Casablanca with Prince Owusu, Benjamin Asare, Christopher Baah Bonsu, Gideon Mensah, and Kwasi Sibo all already in attendance.

In photos circulating on social media, Kudus and Issahaku were spotted at Casablanca Airport, preparing to head directly to the Black Stars’ team hotel to link up with their teammates.

The pair are set to team up with the rest of the squad in El Jadida and train together on Monday morning, with the remaining invited players also expected to arrive later in the day.

Head coach Otto Addo announced his 24-man squad last Friday for the double-header, as the Black Stars aim to cement their place at the top of Group I.

The team will hold a second training session in Casablanca before switching base to the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes for the official MD-1 training session on Tuesday, October 7.

Ghana will then face the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, at 4:00 pm.

2026 FIFA WCQ: Otto Addo Unveils 24 Man Ghana Squad for CAR and Comoros Matches. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @PUMA/X.

Source: Twitter

The squad is scheduled to undergo recovery training the following day before flying back to Accra for the final leg of preparations ahead of their last qualifier.

On Friday, October 10, training will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium at 5:30 pm, followed by a pre-match press conference on Saturday, October 11, at 5:00 pm. Later that evening, another training session will be held, partially open to the media.

Per Ghanafa.org, the Black Stars will host Comoros in their final Group I fixture on Sunday, October 12, at 7:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With 19 points already on the board and two matches remaining, Ghana are chasing a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance and will look to seal qualification in front of their home fans.

Kwasi Sibo joins Black Stars camp

