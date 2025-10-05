Kwasi Sibo turns heads in Casablanca with a stylish arrival as the Black Stars gear up for a crucial World Cup qualifier

The Real Oviedo midfielder earns another Black Stars call-up after impressing on his debut in Ghana’s 1-0 win over Mali in Accra

Fans hail Sibo as a true fashionista after his confident entrance in a sleek designer outfit ahead of Ghana’s final qualifiers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kwasi Sibo of Real Oviedo has officially joined the Black Stars of Ghana training camp in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The midfield dynamo turned heads with his sleek arrival outfit, exuding both confidence and class.

Kwasi Sibo arrives in Black Stars camp in style ahead of Central African Republic vs. Ghana World Cup qualifier in Morocco. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

Kwasi Sibo earns Black Stars call-up again

Sibo’s call-up comes as no surprise following his impressive performance on his international debut for Ghana in the 1-0 FIFA World Cup qualifier victory over Mali on September 8, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, as noted by African Football.

Alongside Thomas Partey, the hardworking midfielder controlled the tempo of the game and showcased composure beyond his experience, earning praise from fans and the Ghana national team's technical staff.

According to the Ghana Football Association, head coach Otto Addo has rewarded Sibo’s impressive debut and attitude by recalling him for Ghana’s final two World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros, scheduled for October 8 and 12, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Real Oviedo star is expected to provide balance and energy in midfield in the upcoming fixtures, with Ghana boss Otto Addo expecting a full house by the close of Sunday.

Sibo arrives in Ghana camp in style

During his arrival, Kwasi Sibo was neatly dressed in a designer black T-shirt, short jeans, and a pair of New Balance sneakers, exuding calm confidence and sharp fashion sense upon arrival.

As Ghana intensifies preparations in El Jadida, fans are eager to see if Kwasi Sibo can build on his strong debut and cement his place as one of the rising stars in the Black Stars setup, as several Ghanaian fans commented under the post.

Check some of the comments below.

@TwoTerty:

''Bro I can’t wait to watch Sibo Play again. Hahah we struck gold.''

@SteadFast:

''The sibo guy knows dressing. I wish he continues to deliver for us.''

@YawDao:

''Kwasi Sibo didn’t just show up for football, he showed up for fashion too! That outfit was pure class. simple, clean, and confident. You can tell the man has taste.''

@MIOgH:

“Every time this guy steps out, he proves he’s got style to match his football skills. That designer black tee and New Balance combo was elite. Real definition of a Ghanaian fashionista.''

@Acehuud:

“Kwasi Sibo came through like a boss! His dressing was smooth, effortless, and mature. not too flashy, just right. You can tell he means business ahead of the games.''

@KawuMoni:

“There’s something about Kwasi Sibo’s vibe. calm, confident, and classy. That outfit said everything without trying too hard. The man’s got football IQ and fashion sense!''

Kwasi Sibo arrives in Casablanca looking stylish in a designer black T-shirt and New Balance sneakers. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

Gideon Mensah's stylish dressing at Unity Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Gideon Mensah’s stylish dressing during the Unity Cup in London, where the Black Stars defender impressed fans with his sleek fashion sense.

His confident appearance set social media buzzing, earning him praise as one of the best-dressed players in camp.

Source: YEN.com.gh