Ghana Television (GTV) explains how it can air the Black Stars’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic

The state broadcaster says it needs a certain amount of money to cover FIFA broadcast fees for Ghana’s upcoming qualifiers

Frustrated fans, like Sasu Samuel, have voiced disappointment over GTV’s failure to show the match, calling for urgent solutions

Ghana Television (GTV) has provided an official update regarding the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches between the Central African Republic and Ghana scheduled for Wednesday, October 8.

The penultimate qualification match is scheduled to take place at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, with the four-time African champions on top of Group I with 19 points in eight games and needing just a win to book their place in the 48-team tournament next year.

With under 24 hours to go before the crucial kick-off, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed that almost all the invited players are in camp ahead of the Central African Republic vs. Ghana World Cup qualifier.

The players are Lawrence Ati Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Ebenezer Annan, Alexander Djiku, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, and Kwasi Sibo.

Also, the likes of Prince Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Painstil, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Brandon Thomas Asante, and Antoine Semenyo are with the national team.

On Tuesday, the Black Stars left Casablanca for Meknes, where the critical match will take place tomorrow, as Otto Addo and his charges are poised to punch their ticket for the historic 2026 World Cup.

The West African national team can make that dream happen if they defeat Les Fauves, which will effectively render their tenth and final qualification match against Comoros in Accra on October 12 a dead rubber.

Will GTV broadcast the CAR vs. Ghana match?

Unfortunately, no. According to the national broadcaster, it needs to raise $750,000 to cover FIFA broadcast rights to air the match, as well as the upcoming Ghana vs. Comoros clash at the Accra Sports Stadium this Sunday.

At present, the government-run broadcaster is yet to raise the required amount and is urging Ghanaians to pay their TV licence fees to help meet the target.

Worryingly, the state-owned television network did not broadcast the Black Stars’ recent fixtures against Chad and Mali, forcing many Ghanaian fans to rely on paid TV platforms like DStv to watch their national team in action.

Ghanaian fan disappointed over GTV's no-show

Meanwhile, in an interaction with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football enthusiast Sasu Samuel expressed deep disappointment over the national broadcaster’s failure to secure the rights to air the crucial World Cup qualifier.

“It’s really sad that GTV, our own national station, can’t show such an important match. These are the moments that unite the country, and every Ghanaian deserves to watch the Black Stars without having to pay for expensive subscriptions. I just hope the authorities find a lasting solution so this doesn’t keep happening.”

How to watch CAR vs. Ghana WCQ

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh provided a detailed guide on how fans can watch the crucial encounter between the Central African Republic and Ghana on Wednesday.

This covers the official television broadcasters, authorized live-streaming services, and global kick-off times to ensure fans everywhere can catch every moment of the action.

