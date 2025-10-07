Kickoff time, broadcast, and streaming details for the Central African Republic vs. Ghana World Cup qualifier have been revealed

Otto Addo’s men have full control of their qualification fate in Group I and could confirm their World Cup spot on Wednesday

The Ghana national football team will look to punch their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face the Central African Republic (CAR) in a pivotal CAF qualifier on Wednesday, October 8.

The penultimate qualification fixture is scheduled to take place at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, with the four-time African champions on top of Group I with 19 points in eight games and needing just a win to book their place in the 48-team tournament next year.

CAR vs. Ghana: Black Stars team news

Heading into the massive encounter on Wednesday, the Black Stars of Ghana have stepped up their preparations. However, the team has suffered a major setback after Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams was ruled out due to an injury sustained during his side’s 2-1 La Liga win over Mallorca on October 4, a game in which he also found the back of the net, according to Flashscore.

Following the confirmation of his injury by Athletic Club, Ghana coach Otto Addo promptly reacted by handing a late call-up to Coventry City striker Thomas Brandon-Asante as a replacement.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere in camp remains positive, as the rest of the squad is fully fit and available for selection, as noted by the Ghana Football Association.

Otto Addo invites Coventry City's Thomas-Asante Brandon to replace the injured Inaki Williams in Ghana squad for the World Cup qualifier vs. Central African Republic

Currently based in Casablanca, Morocco, Otto Addo's men have already held two intense training sessions on Sunday and Monday. Moreover, they are expected to wrap up preparations with a final session on Tuesday before the decisive clash.

During the sessions, key players such as Tottenham's flamboyant winger Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, skipper Jordan Ayew, Kwasi Sibo, and the in-form Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were all seen in lively spirits, displaying great focus and energy.

Ultimately, Ghana will be hoping to maintain their strong qualification form as they aim to secure another vital victory on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

So far, the GFA has confirmed 20 players are in camp ahead of the Central African Republic vs. Ghana World Cup qualifier.

The players are Lawrence Ati Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Ebenezer Annan, Alexander Djiku, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, and Kwasi Sibo.

Also, the likes of Prince Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Painstil, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Brandon Thomas Asante, and Antoine Semenyo are with the national team.

CAR vs. Ghana: Time and how to watch

The 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Central African Republic and Ghana is scheduled for 4:00 PM GMT (local time in Ghana), which is also 4:00 PM in the UK (BST).

As usual, the game is expected to be shown live on Channel 227 or SuperSport MaXimo 1 on SuperSport via DStv across Sub-Saharan Africa, with streaming available on the DStv Stream app.

Also, fans across the globe will have several options to follow the action live. According to the latest information, for international audiences, the match is likely to be streamed free worldwide on FIFA+, providing easy access for fans unable to watch on TV.

GTV struggles to secure WCQ broadcast rights

Unfortunately for Ghanaian fans, there are currently issues with the free-to-air broadcast rights for World Cup qualifier matches, including the upcoming Central African Republic vs. Ghana clash on Wednesday.

According to Ghana Television (GTV), this situation has arisen due to the high cost of broadcast rights demanded by FIFA, which has made it difficult for the national broadcaster to secure coverage for the game. As a result, many fans in Ghana may be unable to watch the crucial qualifier live on any local channel unless a last-minute arrangement is reached.

A GTV insider told YEN.com.gh’s Gariba Raubil that the situation has caused concern even among top management and government officials, as efforts continue to find a solution.

“It’s a worrying situation for everyone, including top management and government officials. We understand how important the Black Stars are to Ghanaians, and, unfortunately, fans cannot watch these key World Cup qualifiers on local television because of the high cost involved.”

How Ghana can qualify for the 2026 World Cup

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh analyzed Ghana’s qualification pathway for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, outlining the clear scenarios that would see the Black Stars progress easily, without relying on last-minute permutations or results from other teams.

Two matches are remaining for each of the six teams in the CAF qualification group I, with every fixture crucial in determining who picks the group's single automatic qualification slot for the USA, Canada, and Mexico tournament.

