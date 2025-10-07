Ghana stand one win away from sealing a historic World Cup ticket as they battle the Central African Republic in Morocco

Ghana’s Black Stars are just one step away from securing their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they gear up to face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their penultimate Group I qualifier at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes in Morocco on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The four-time African champions currently lead the group with 19 points after eight matches and can officially seal qualification with a victory in tomorrow's crucial fixture.

Otto Addo's men's impressive run in the qualifiers has seen them win six games, draw one, and lose only once, scoring 17 goals and conceding just 6 in the process.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the national team is determined to repeat the form as they leave Casablanca for Meknes on Tuesday.

Their most recent outing, a 1-0 win over West African rivals Mali, was a clear statement of intent, as the Black Stars hope to continue their strong momentum and wrap up qualification before their final group game against Comoros in Accra on October 12.

Ghanaian agent expresses confidence in Black Stars

Meanwhile, Ghanaian football agent Mahmud Abdulai, who is based in Algeria, believes the Black Stars have what it takes to get the job done in Morocco.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Mahmud expressed optimism that Ghana will rise to the occasion and seal qualification before their home finale.

“This team has shown great maturity and hunger throughout the qualifiers. With the quality of players like Kudus, Partey, and Jordan Ayew, I have no doubt Ghana will do the job in Meknès. I know the stadium and I think the boys will deliver as they usually do on quality pitches.''

His comments echo the confidence felt by many Ghanaian fans who are eagerly anticipating another World Cup appearance after the team’s last outing in Qatar in 2022.

For the Central African Republic, the campaign has been one of frustration. Sitting fifth in the group with only five points from eight games, their hopes of a historic World Cup qualification are long gone, as cited by Wikipedia.

However, they will look to salvage pride in front of a neutral crowd in Morocco. The first-leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 4–3 victory for Ghana in Kumasi, and Les Fauves will be eager to avoid a repeat of that result at the beautiful edifice in Meknes.

Watch the video of the stadium where the Black Stars can qualify for the World Cup 2026 on Wednesday below.

Meanwhile, with Mohammed Kudus on top form at Tottenham Hotspur, Antoine Semenyo scoring week in, week out for Bournemouth, captain Jordan Ayew in fine form, and Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo poised to put up another midfield show, Ghana surely look ready to finish the job.

CAR vs. Ghana: Kickoff time, how to watch

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh provided a detailed guide on how fans can follow the crucial encounter between the Central African Republic and Ghana, including the official TV channels, legal live streaming platforms, and global kick-off times to ensure supporters across the world don’t miss a moment of the action.

This, unfortunately, does not include major roadcasters in the country, such as national broadcaster Ghana Television (GTV), but selected international networks will air the game live from the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes, offering fans multiple viewing options to rally behind the Black Stars.

