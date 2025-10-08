Otto Addo’s men beam with confidence and excitement ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic

The team’s morale is sky-high after a productive training camp in Casablanca that fine-tuned Ghana’s readiness for the showdown

Ghanaian football agent Mahmoud Abdulai, based in Algeria, has boldly tipped the Black Stars to edge out the Central African Republic

The atmosphere is electric as the Black Stars of Ghana beam with confidence and high spirits ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars players and coaches are all smiles as they gear up to make history and bring joy to millions of fans across the nation ahead of the crucial Central African Republic vs. Ghana FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier match on Wednesday, October 8, at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco.

The Black Stars radiate confidence ahead of their World Cup qualifier vs. the Central African Republic on October 8, 2025 in Meknes.

Otto Addo and his spirited Black Stars contingent, including standout stars Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Antoine Semenyo, were all in visibly high spirits as the team touched down in Meknes, radiating unity and confidence ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifier.

Joining them were key figures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), led by President Kurt E.S. Okraku and other top personalities.

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku talks to the Black Stars at their team hotel ahead of Wednesday's World Cup qualifier vs. the CAR.

In addition, legendary former internationals such as Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah, whose presence added inspiration and belief to the camp after a productive three-day training session in Casablanca that fine-tuned Ghana’s readiness for the crucial clash.

As for Stephen Appiah, the former Ghana captain now plays a pivotal role off the pitch as the Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, which is chaired by Randy Abbey, the owner of Ghana Premier League club Kpando Heart of Lions and the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD Ghana, bringing leadership.

According to FIFA, Ghana lead the CAF qualifying group I with 19 points after eight games and need just a win from their final two fixtures to make it to the USA, Canada, and Mexico 2026. Considering the circumstances, Ghanaians generally expect the Black Stars to do the job in Meknes on Wednesday.

In one captivating moment, GFA President Kurt Okraku was spotted sharing a warm smile with Stephen Appiah, both exuding positivity and camaraderie, a clear reflection of the excellent atmosphere within the Ghana camp and the collective belief that the Black Stars are fully ready for their crucial clash.

Meanwhile, according to the GFA, the national team held their final training session on Tuesday at the Stade d'Honneur in Meknes, fine-tuning tactics and sharpening their rhythm ahead of today’s decisive World Cup qualifier.

Head coach Otto Addo expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparation, confirming that all players are in excellent physical condition and high morale, as the squad looks fully ready to deliver a strong performance and keep Ghana’s qualification hopes alive.

Football administrator backs Ghana to win

In the meantime, a Ghanaian football agent based in Algeria, Mahmoud Abdulai, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, has expressed strong confidence that the Black Stars will rise to the occasion, deliver a commanding performance, and secure qualification in style.

''I have no doubt they will edge out the Central African Republic today. I have followed both teams closely, and one can see that there is a clear difference in terms of pedigree. I am not saying the Black Stars should consider this a done deal. They must fight for it as they did against Mali.'' he said.

How to watch the CAR vs. Ghana match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared a comprehensive update for passionate fans, outlining how to catch every moment of the crucial Central African Republic vs. Ghana showdown, from official television broadcasters and verified live-streaming options to global kick-off times.

Unfortunately, national broadcaster Ghana Television (GTV) is unlikely to telecast the game, but selected international networks will air the match live from the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes, offering fans multiple viewing options to rally behind the Black Stars.

