The state broadcaster, GTV, has explained why it has not been able to air the Black Stars’ World Cup qualifying matches

The Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) revealed that the network is facing a significant challenge

None of Ghana’s fixtures since matchday five have been broadcast live on the national television network

For decades, GTV has been the trusted home for Ghanaian football fans eager to watch the Black Stars in action.

From World Cup qualifiers to AFCON tournaments, the state broadcaster was the heartbeat of national football pride.

But this year, things have changed dramatically — and not in the way fans had hoped.

Ghanaians tuning in to GTV or its sports-dedicated channel, GTV Sports+, have been met with disappointment as the network has been unable to air the national team’s recent World Cup qualifying matches.

Why GTV won’t air Black Stars matches

Since the turn of 2025, the state broadcaster has not shown a single Black Stars game, leaving viewers to rely on pay-TV networks or online streaming platforms to follow the team.

While Ghana’s early fixtures were broadcast live, from matchday five against Chad, fans noticed a sudden blackout.

Many had hoped it was temporary, but as each matchday passed, it became clear that GTV no longer held the rights.

The Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan, has finally shed light on the situation.

Speaking during a discussion on X Space on October 1, 2025, he revealed that the corporation failed to secure the broadcast rights for Ghana’s Group I matches in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to him, the rights are controlled by an international agency whose asking price was far beyond GBC’s budget.

“Let me put it on record: since independence, all Black Stars matches shown on GTV have been paid for by the government using public funds.

"Neither GBC nor any private TV station has ever been able to buy those rights independently,” Prof. Alhassan clarified, as quoted by GBC Online.

He added that the cost of acquiring broadcast rights for national team games runs into millions of dollars — a figure no local media house can afford without state assistance.

GBC calls for government support

Professor Alhassan further explained that GBC’s internally generated funds are too small to cover such massive expenses.

Only about two per cent of the corporation’s income comes from television licence fees, making it nearly impossible to sustain high-value sports coverage on its own.

“We cannot deliver premium content without the needed resources. Government support is the only guarantee that the public will continue to enjoy high-value broadcasts such as Black Stars games,” he emphasised.

The Director General underscored that the sustainability of GBC as a true public broadcaster depends heavily on government funding.

Without that financial backing, the station cannot compete for premium sports content like English Premier League matches or the Black Stars’ World Cup qualifiers.

As the national team prepares to face the Central African Republic (CAR) and Comoros in their next qualifying fixtures, many fans will once again have to turn to paid services or digital streams to follow the action.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be aiming to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup when they travel to Meknes to face CAR on Wednesday for matchday nine of the African qualifiers, according to Ghanafa.org.

