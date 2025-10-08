Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed his desire to score more goals for the Black Stars after finally opening his account for Ghana

The Black Stars moved closer to sealing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their convincing win over the Central African Republic

Under Otto Addo’s guidance, Ghana now stand on the brink of joining the elite group of African nations with five World Cup appearances

Atalanta winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was overjoyed after netting his first-ever goal for Ghana in their emphatic 5-0 win over the Central African Republic.

The 23-year-old ended his long wait for an international goal during the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Meknes.

His strike capped a dominant performance as the Black Stars cruised past CAR in style on Wednesday afternoon.

Kamaldeen Sulemana breaks silence on debut goal for Ghana

Source: Getty Images

Sulemana, who has been in impressive form for Atalanta this season with two goals and an assist in seven Serie A games, finally found the net for Ghana with a close-range tap-in after a precise cross from Joseph Paintsil.

The goal brought an end to a long and frustrating 22-match wait for his first international strike since debuting for the Black Stars.

It also served as a perfect response to critics who had questioned his consistency and impact on the national stage.

In his last appearance for Ghana, the 23-year-old was heavily scrutinised for failing to mirror his club form in Ghana colours.

But against CAR, he looked sharper, more confident, and fully involved in the attack — constantly tormenting defenders with his blistering pace and clever movement.

Speaking after the game, Sulemana could not hide his excitement, saying:

“I really appreciate the support from Ghanaians. This is my first goal, and it means a lot to me. There’s more to come.”

Watch video below:

His strike capped off a dominant team performance, with Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew also getting on the scoresheet for Otto Addo’s side.

The result gives Sulemana and the team a huge confidence boost as Ghana edge closer to securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars were clinical at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès, producing a commanding second-half display after taking a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Kamaldeen Sulemana Opens Up After Scoring First Goal for Ghana

Source: Twitter

Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a towering header from a Mohammed Kudus corner, before Ghana’s dominance, reflected in their 65% possession, translated into four more goals in the second period.

The Black Stars will return home to face Comoros on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. local time — a fixture that could officially book their ticket to the tournament.

The Stars top Group I with 22 points, three more than Madagascar in second, ahead of their final qualification match against Comoros on Sunday, October 12.

2026 World Cup qualified teams

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported the list of teams that have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, featuring football powerhouses like Argentina and Brazil.

The list highlights nations with rich World Cup histories, already securing their spots for the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh