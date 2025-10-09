The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in the nation’s capital just hours after making light work of the Central African Republic

The team is expected to resume training as they prepare for the crucial clash against Comoros on Sunday, October 12

It would take nothing short of a mathematical miracle to deny Ghana automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars have arrived in Accra buoyed by a resounding 5–0 triumph over the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The commanding victory on Wednesday, October 8, in Meknes, Morocco, pushed Ghana to the brink of securing a spot at next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Black Stars players arrive in Accra after heavy win against the Central African Republic.

Ghana crush CAR in Morocco

Otto Addo’s charges delivered a performance full of conviction and purpose, dismantling their opponents, ranked 140th in the world by FIFA, with a blend of precision and teamwork rarely seen in recent matches.

Captain Jordan Ayew led by example, combining a goal with an assist as Ghana dominated from the opening whistle to the final blast.

Check out Jordan's goal involvements in the qualifiers:

Mohammed Salisu broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, rising to meet Mohammed Kudus’ corner with a composed finish.

After the break, Thomas Partey doubled the advantage with a composed strike following Ayew’s clever setup.

The goals kept coming as Alexander Djiku added a third in the 69th minute before Ayew turned scorer two minutes later, slotting home Ghana’s fourth.

Kamaldeen Sulemana capped the rout in the 87th minute, finishing off a fine team move assisted by Joseph Paintsil.

The emphatic win reignited belief among supporters and lifted Ghana to the top of Group I, setting the stage for a decisive showdown with Comoros.

Focus shifts to crucial Comoros clash

After demolishing the Central African Republic, focus now shifts to Comoros as the 24-man Black Stars squad and technical team have arrived at the Kotoka International Airport just hours after their convincing win.

In a video circulating on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the players — dressed in their Puma-branded travel outfits — were seen moving in unison as they exited the airport and headed to their hotel.

Watch the video:

Having returned to Accra on Thursday morning, the team is expected to resume training as they fine-tune preparations for the crucial clash on October 12.

A victory in that encounter would all but seal Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reaffirming their place as one of Africa’s most consistent football powerhouses.

The Black Stars team have won seven, drawn once and lost one in the nine games played in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the wave of optimism surrounding the team, captain Jordan Ayew insists the players remain focused and grounded.

“Nothing changes for us. It’s still an important game, there’s something at stake, and that’s to win and finish the job,” Ayew told 3Sports, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

“We don’t want to get carried away because we know there’s one more game. We want to finish hard, finish strong, and make sure we enjoy ourselves on the pitch while making the fans proud. I hope they come to celebrate with us.”

With momentum on their side, the Black Stars will look to seal qualification in style and silence any lingering doubts about their readiness for the 2026 Mundial.

The unlikely chance Ghana could miss WC

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh explains why, mathematically, Otto Addo and his men are still not guaranteed a ticket to the World Cup despite holding the advantage.

The Black Stars have battled their way back from a slow start and now stand on the brink of securing a fifth appearance at next year’s Mundial.

