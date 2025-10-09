2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew Overtakes Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland for Major Statistics
- Ghana captain Jordan Ayew surged past football icons Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in goal contributions during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
- Black Stars steamroll Central African Republic with a commanding 5-0 victory at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes
- Ayew made history as a captain while playing for a second-tier club, cementing his role as a key figure in Ghana’s quest for the 2026 World Cup
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has reached a major milestone after Wednesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, surpassing global superstars like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in a key statistical achievement.
The Black Stars forward showcased his lethal finishing and unmatched consistency, helping Ghana secure a 5-0 victory against the Central African Republic.
According to the Ghana Football Association, the Ghanaian team, under the guidance of Otto Addo, produced a big performance at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes to dispatch Les Fauves to boost their qualification hopes.
Mohammed Salisu was the first to get onto the scoresheet, heading home the opener in the 21st minute thanks to a well-delivered corner kick by Mohammed Kudus. Thomas Partey made it 2-0 in the second period before three more strikes followed from Alexander Djiku, captain Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who came off the bench to register his debut Ghana goal.
Jordan Ayew surpasses Messi, Haaland
Ayew's effort saw him rank high in terms of goal contributions in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers across all continents. According to Wikipedia records, the Leicester City forward has tallied seven goals and seven assists in 14 matches for the Black Stars. His 14-goal involvement betters that of Lionel Messi for Argentina (8 goals and 3 assists in 11 games) and Norway's hitman Erling Haaland (9 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances).
Ayew’s remarkable performance underscores his importance to Ghana’s World Cup campaign, and his experience would be crucial to the Black Stars if they qualify for the USA, Canada, and Mexico edition, having played at the prestigious tournament in 2014 and 2022.
Has Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup?
Not yet. After nine matchdays in CAF Group I, the Black Stars top the table with 22 points and a +18 goal difference, giving them the strongest chance of qualification.
The only way they could miss out is if they lose their final home game to Comoros while second-placed Madagascar beats Mali by a margin large enough to surpass Ghana’s goal difference, a highly unlikely scenario.
For example, if Ghana lose 1-0 to Comoros in the capital and Madagascar beat Mali 8-0 on the road. Such an outcome would hand Madagascar a superior goal difference over Ghana, ultimately denying the Black Stars a place at the World Cup.
Jordan Ayew makes Black Stars history
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew made history by becoming the first Ghanaian to captain the Black Stars in a competitive match while playing for a second-tier club, a rare feat that highlights his influence on the national team.
This Leicester City player's milestone came during the World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Mali in September of this year.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh