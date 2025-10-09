Ghana captain Jordan Ayew surged past football icons Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in goal contributions during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars steamroll Central African Republic with a commanding 5-0 victory at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes

Ayew made history as a captain while playing for a second-tier club, cementing his role as a key figure in Ghana’s quest for the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has reached a major milestone after Wednesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, surpassing global superstars like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in a key statistical achievement.

The Black Stars forward showcased his lethal finishing and unmatched consistency, helping Ghana secure a 5-0 victory against the Central African Republic.

Jordan Ayew has scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists in 2026 World Cup qualifiers games. Image credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

According to the Ghana Football Association, the Ghanaian team, under the guidance of Otto Addo, produced a big performance at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes to dispatch Les Fauves to boost their qualification hopes.

Mohammed Salisu was the first to get onto the scoresheet, heading home the opener in the 21st minute thanks to a well-delivered corner kick by Mohammed Kudus. Thomas Partey made it 2-0 in the second period before three more strikes followed from Alexander Djiku, captain Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who came off the bench to register his debut Ghana goal.

L to R: Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, and Kwasi Sibo during the Central African Repubblic and Ghana WCQ on October 8, 2025. Image credit: ghanafa

Source: Twitter

Jordan Ayew surpasses Messi, Haaland

Ayew's effort saw him rank high in terms of goal contributions in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers across all continents. According to Wikipedia records, the Leicester City forward has tallied seven goals and seven assists in 14 matches for the Black Stars. His 14-goal involvement betters that of Lionel Messi for Argentina (8 goals and 3 assists in 11 games) and Norway's hitman Erling Haaland (9 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances).

Ayew’s remarkable performance underscores his importance to Ghana’s World Cup campaign, and his experience would be crucial to the Black Stars if they qualify for the USA, Canada, and Mexico edition, having played at the prestigious tournament in 2014 and 2022.

Has Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

Not yet. After nine matchdays in CAF Group I, the Black Stars top the table with 22 points and a +18 goal difference, giving them the strongest chance of qualification.

The only way they could miss out is if they lose their final home game to Comoros while second-placed Madagascar beats Mali by a margin large enough to surpass Ghana’s goal difference, a highly unlikely scenario.

For example, if Ghana lose 1-0 to Comoros in the capital and Madagascar beat Mali 8-0 on the road. Such an outcome would hand Madagascar a superior goal difference over Ghana, ultimately denying the Black Stars a place at the World Cup.

Jordan Ayew makes Black Stars history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew made history by becoming the first Ghanaian to captain the Black Stars in a competitive match while playing for a second-tier club, a rare feat that highlights his influence on the national team.

This Leicester City player's milestone came during the World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Mali in September of this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh