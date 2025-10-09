2026 WCQ: Jordan Ayew Outshines Lionel Messi in Key World Cup Qualifying Stats
- Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew continues to quiet his critics with another standout performance for Ghana’s senior national team
- His goal and assist in the emphatic win over CAR have propelled him above Messi and Haaland in a key 2026 World Cup qualifying metric
- Ghana now stands on the brink of securing a place at next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Jordan Ayew once again rose to the occasion, leading Ghana with a masterful display in their 5-0 win over the Central African Republic.
The Black Stars captain, often a target of criticism, silenced his doubters with a performance that combined grit, flair, and precision — one that has now placed him statistically ahead of global icons Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Ayew’s brilliance powers Ghana toward qualification
In Meknes, Morocco, Ayew orchestrated Ghana’s attacking play with remarkable composure, registering two assists and a goal in a dominant victory that left the Black Stars on the brink of qualification.
His influence stretched beyond the scoreline — his movement, decision-making, and leadership anchored Otto Addo’s men throughout the match.
According to Sporty FM data cited by YEN.com.gh, the Leicester City forward currently ranks above Messi and Haaland in total goal contributions during the ongoing qualifiers.
The comparison highlights just how prolific Ayew has been in recent months, driving Ghana’s charge toward their fifth World Cup appearance.
Since matchday three, Jordan has been directly involved in at least one goal for the Black Stars.
After a slow start in the opening two games, he came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the 2-1 comeback win over Mali in Bamako. That marked the start of a sparkling run of form.
Watch Jordan's winner against Mali:
He followed up with a stunning hat-trick on his 100th appearance for Ghana, inspiring a 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in Kumasi.
Watch Jordan's hat-trick:
On matchday five, he netted and provided an assist in the 5-0 rout of Chad in Accra, before supplying three assists as Ghana dismantled Madagascar in the next fixture.
His goal-scoring instincts resurfaced in the 1-1 draw with Chad, where he netted the Black Stars’ only strike, according to BBC Sport.
Watch the goal:
Days later, he turned provider once more, setting up Alexander Djiku’s winner in the 1-0 triumph over Mali in Accra.
Against CAR in Meknes, he capped off his run with another goal and two assists, underlining his consistency and importance to the team, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.
Watch Jordan's goal vs CAR:
Messi, Haaland trail Ayew in key metrics
While Lionel Messi remains Argentina’s creative heartbeat with 11 goal involvements — eight goals and three assists — Ayew’s tally of 14 places him ahead in total contributions.
Haaland, too, has been lethal for Norway, registering nine goals and two assists, yet his team still face an uphill battle to qualify from Europe.
Check out the breakdown of the metrics:
|Player
|Goal
|Assist
|Total goal involvement
|Jordan Ayew
|7
|7
|14
|Lionel Messi
|8
|3
|11
|Erling Haaland
|9
|2
|11
Ayew’s resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable. Once doubted by many, he has become the driving force behind Ghana’s resurgence, proving that experience and determination can still outshine youth and hype.
As Ghana edge closer to the World Cup, Jordan Ayew’s performances have not only reignited belief among fans but also reminded the football world that he remains one of Africa’s most dependable forwards — a captain leading by example when it matters most.
Ayew eyes history with Ghana
In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that Jordan Ayew has a rare chance to make history as the first player to help Ghana qualify for a World Cup while playing for a second-tier club.
The Leicester City forward is expected to step up and lead the Black Stars to victory in their crucial clash against Comoros.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.