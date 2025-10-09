Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew continues to quiet his critics with another standout performance for Ghana’s senior national team

His goal and assist in the emphatic win over CAR have propelled him above Messi and Haaland in a key 2026 World Cup qualifying metric

Ghana now stands on the brink of securing a place at next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada

Jordan Ayew once again rose to the occasion, leading Ghana with a masterful display in their 5-0 win over the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars captain, often a target of criticism, silenced his doubters with a performance that combined grit, flair, and precision — one that has now placed him statistically ahead of global icons Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew’s brilliance powers Ghana toward qualification

In Meknes, Morocco, Ayew orchestrated Ghana’s attacking play with remarkable composure, registering two assists and a goal in a dominant victory that left the Black Stars on the brink of qualification.

His influence stretched beyond the scoreline — his movement, decision-making, and leadership anchored Otto Addo’s men throughout the match.

According to Sporty FM data cited by YEN.com.gh, the Leicester City forward currently ranks above Messi and Haaland in total goal contributions during the ongoing qualifiers.

The comparison highlights just how prolific Ayew has been in recent months, driving Ghana’s charge toward their fifth World Cup appearance.

Since matchday three, Jordan has been directly involved in at least one goal for the Black Stars.

After a slow start in the opening two games, he came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the 2-1 comeback win over Mali in Bamako. That marked the start of a sparkling run of form.

He followed up with a stunning hat-trick on his 100th appearance for Ghana, inspiring a 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

On matchday five, he netted and provided an assist in the 5-0 rout of Chad in Accra, before supplying three assists as Ghana dismantled Madagascar in the next fixture.

His goal-scoring instincts resurfaced in the 1-1 draw with Chad, where he netted the Black Stars’ only strike, according to BBC Sport.

Days later, he turned provider once more, setting up Alexander Djiku’s winner in the 1-0 triumph over Mali in Accra.

Against CAR in Meknes, he capped off his run with another goal and two assists, underlining his consistency and importance to the team, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Messi, Haaland trail Ayew in key metrics

While Lionel Messi remains Argentina’s creative heartbeat with 11 goal involvements — eight goals and three assists — Ayew’s tally of 14 places him ahead in total contributions.

Haaland, too, has been lethal for Norway, registering nine goals and two assists, yet his team still face an uphill battle to qualify from Europe.

Check out the breakdown of the metrics:

Player Goal Assist Total goal involvement Jordan Ayew 7 7 14 Lionel Messi 8 3 11 Erling Haaland 9 2 11

Ayew’s resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable. Once doubted by many, he has become the driving force behind Ghana’s resurgence, proving that experience and determination can still outshine youth and hype.

As Ghana edge closer to the World Cup, Jordan Ayew’s performances have not only reignited belief among fans but also reminded the football world that he remains one of Africa’s most dependable forwards — a captain leading by example when it matters most.

