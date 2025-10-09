Brazil star Casemiro has previously admitted that his name has been misspelt for his entire football career

The Brazilian defensive midfielder boasts an impressive résumé, having achieved great success during his time at Real Madrid

Casemiro is currently away on international duty, where the national team is set to face South Korea and Japan in a pair of friendly matches

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has disclosed that his name has actually been misspelled for most of his football career, his real name is not “Casemiro.”

The Brazilian international, widely recognized as one of the greatest defensive midfielders in football history, has seen his market value drop notably since his move to England.

He first rose to prominence at Real Madrid, where he achieved immense success and was a key part of the squad that won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles under manager Zinedine Zidane.

During his time in Spain, Casemiro built a formidable midfield partnership with Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, a trio often considered one of the most balanced and effective midfield combinations the sport has ever seen.

However, while his jersey has always featured the name “Casemiro,” it turns out that this is actually an error.

His full name is Carlos Henrique José Francisco Venâncio Casimiro, meaning that the name printed on his shirt should have been “Casimiro” all along.

Why Casemiro’s name is spelt incorrectly

When Casemiro began his professional career at São Paulo, the club accidentally misspelled his name as “Casemiro” instead of “Casimiro.”

As fate would have it, he went on to deliver an outstanding performance in that very game.

Being a superstitious person, he decided to keep the misspelled version of his name for good luck and continued using it throughout his career.

“I remember that I played a game for São Paulo, and the club got my name wrong. They wrote it with an ‘E’. I played really well in that game, and as I’m a superstitious person, I said to them, ‘Just leave it like that, as things are going well!’” he revealed in a past interview with Football Focus.

“So the name stuck, but my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro. It was a mistake made in one game, the name stuck, and I said, ‘No need to change it, leave it as it is.’”

Casemiro has worked his way back into Ruben Amorim’s plans, despite earlier rumours suggesting that he might be leaving the club this summer.

He has made six appearances across all competitions for a Manchester United side still searching for the right balance following several new signings.

Casemiro has been playing in his usual deep midfield role alongside Bruno Fernandes.

The pair recently started together in United’s 2–0 win over Sunderland, a performance widely regarded as the team’s best of the season so far by manager Ruben Amorim.

Following that match, Casemiro joined up with the Brazilian national team, who are set to face South Korea and Japan in two upcoming friendly fixtures.

After the international break, Manchester United will return to action with a challenging away match against Liverpool at Anfield, per Yahoo Sports.

