Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has voiced his concern over the fitness of Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams after the striker limped off during their 2-1 victory over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The incident has raised fresh doubts about his availability for Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

Inaki Williams Injury Update: Athletic Bilbao Coach Raises Concerns Before 2026 WCQ

Source: Getty Images

Inaki scores to end goal drought

Williams had earlier given Bilbao the perfect start, converting from the penalty spot in the ninth minute to end a frustrating nine-game goal drought.

His strike was a huge relief for both player and team, as the Basque side sought to halt their poor run of results.

But that joy was short-lived when the 30-year-old went down clutching his leg early in the second half.

Bilbao coach offers update on Williams’ injury

Speaking after the game, Ernesto Valverde admitted that while the injury “doesn’t look serious,” the club’s medical staff would need to examine Williams before making any decisions regarding his availability.

“I don’t know, but I imagine he [Inaki Williams] won’t go,” Valverde said. “I don’t know if they will have to do any tests or what the protocol is, but things are as they are.”

Bilbao’s evening nearly turned sour after Samu Costa equalised for Mallorca in the 77th minute, but substitute Alejandro Rego rescued the hosts with a late winner to secure their first victory since August 31.

The result lifted them to 13 points from eight matches, keeping them within touching distance of La Liga’s top contenders, according to BBC Sport.

Inaki’s injury could not have come at a worse time for Ghana. The Black Stars are entering the final phase of their World Cup qualification campaign and are counting on the experienced forward to lead the attack.

His influence and experience have been vital for both club and country, and his absence would be a significant setback for head coach Otto Addo.

Ghana currently tops Group I with 19 points and needs either two victories or at least four points from their remaining games against the Central African Republic and Comoros to secure a fifth World Cup appearance.

The team will begin camp in Casablanca on Sunday, holding three training sessions before their October 8 clash with the Central African Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes, according to Ghanafa.org.

They will then return to Accra for the final qualifier against Comoros on October 12.

Here's the complete programme line-up of the Black Stars:

Should Inaki fail to recover in time, Addo may turn to one of his standby options, with Coventry City’s in-form striker Brandon Thomas-Asante likely to get the nod.

The Championship forward has been in blistering form this season, registering five goals and three assists in nine appearances.

For now, both Athletic Bilbao and Ghana wait anxiously for updates on Inaki’s condition.

His recovery could prove pivotal, not only for Bilbao’s La Liga ambitions but also for Ghana’s hopes of booking a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Inaki among 4 GH players to captain teams in Europe

YEN.com.gh spotlighted four Ghanaian stars who proudly donned the captain’s armband for their European clubs long before Inaki Williams achieved the same feat with Athletic Bilbao.

The 31-year-old forward was appointed captain of the Basque side toward the end of the 2025/26 season, a remarkable milestone that underscores his leadership and consistency at the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh