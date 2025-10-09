Africa’s dominance on the global stage continues as three football powerhouses punch their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Africa’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up, and three North African powerhouses have already sealed their spots on football’s biggest stage.

Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt have each qualified in commanding fashion, showcasing their dominance and consistency throughout the CAF qualifiers.

Full list of African countries that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia. Image credit: Michael Amor

Source: Getty Images

1. Morocco

According to ESPN, Morocco became the first African nation to book their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a flawless campaign in Group E. The Atlas Lions have been unstoppable, collecting 21 points from seven games to sit comfortably atop the table.

Walid Regragui’s men have been a class apart, blending tactical discipline with attacking flair. With stars like Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, and Hakim Ziyech leading the charge, Morocco have proven that their historic 2022 semi-final run in Qatar was no fluke.

Their final qualifier on October 14 against Congo in Rabat is now a mere formality, a celebratory night in front of their home fans. Over the year, Morocco have cemented their reputation as Africa’s modern football standard-bearer, as many tip them to shine again at the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco look forward to make bigger history at the 2026 World Cup after reaching the semi-finals of the Qatar 2022 tournament. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

2. Tunisia

Tunisia continue to show why they remain one of Africa’s most consistent performers on the global stage. The Eagles of Carthage sealed qualification after finishing atop Group H with 22 points from eight matches, as noted by FIFA.

Their campaign was built on defensive solidity and teamwork, hallmarks of Tunisian football for decades. Under coach Sami Trabelsi, the team combined experience with youth, ensuring a smooth passage to their seventh World Cup appearance.

While other nations battled for points late in the qualifiers, Tunisia’s calm and controlled performances made their journey look almost effortless. Let's see what they have to offer the world come next year in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

3. Egypt

Egypt became the latest team to join the African contingent for the 2026 World Cup after defeating Djibouti 3–0 in Casablanca on October 8. Captain Mohamed Salah was once again the hero, scoring twice to guide the Pharaohs to their fifth World Cup appearance.

The Pharaohs have been in top form, blending Egypt’s trademark defensive discipline with sharp attacking play. Salah’s leadership, alongside the crucial performances of talents like Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed, has reignited the belief that Egypt can go far in the tournament.

The African powerhouse's qualification marks a redemption after narrowly missing out on the 2022 edition.

How many countries will play at 2026 WC?

For the first time in the tournament's history, nine African nations will compete at the 2026 World Cup. With Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt already through, attention now turns to the remaining qualification battles across the continent. The likes of Ghana, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, and Algeria remain in strong contention to punch their ticket.

The Black Stars are as good as qualified for the World Cup following their 5-0 masterclass against the Central African Republic in Meknes on Wednesday, as Otto Addo's men head into the weekend with high hopes of qualification when they welcome Comoros to the Accra Sports Stadium this Sunday, October 12.

