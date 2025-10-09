Premier League side Manchester United have announced the death of their former player at the age of 82

The midfielder made 68 appearances in the first team between 1960 and 1963, scoring 16 times

Huddersfield Town and the Irish FA issued a tribute to Nicholson, who made 41 appearances for Northern Ireland

Manchester United have announced the passing of a club legend.

Jimmy Nicholson, who helped the Red Devils win the Second Division title in the 1969–70 season, spent three years at Old Trafford and made 68 appearances during his time there.

The Northern Irish midfielder began his career with United, featuring 68 times for the first team between 1960 and 1963 and scoring 16 goals, per Daily Mail.

In a statement on social media, United said:

"Remembering our former player Jimmy Nicholson, who has died at the age of 82. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Nicholson, also regarded as a legend at Huddersfield Town, has been honoured with tributes from across the football community.

He made 310 appearances for the Terriers, scoring 29 goals and captaining the team to the Second Division title in the 1969/70 season.

The midfielder also holds the club record for international appearances, earning 31 of his 41 Northern Ireland caps during his time at Huddersfield.

The Terriers said:

"All at Huddersfield Town are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Nicholson.

"Jimmy represented the Club between 1964-1973 after signing from Manchester United, and was part of our 1969/70 Second Division winning side.

"Our collective thoughts are with Jimmy’s family and loved ones at this time. Once a Terrier, always a Terrier."

On the international stage he would turn out for Northern Ireland, and a statement from the Irish FA read:

"The Irish Football Association is saddened to hear of the passing of former international Jimmy Nicholson.

'Nicholson, who was born in Belfast in February 1943 and passed away earlier today, played 41 times for his country, scoring six goals.

'He made his full international debut in a 5-2 defeat to Scotland at Hampden Park in November 1960 aged just 17 years and 256 days, making him the ninth youngest player ever to play for Northern Ireland.

"The Association sends its sincere condolences to Jimmy’s family circle at this sad time."

After departing Huddersfield in 1973, Nicholson went on to help Bury secure promotion from the Fourth Division.

He retired from league football in 1976 but continued playing at non-league level with Mossley and Stalybridge Celtic.

Following his playing days, he remained in Manchester, where he worked as a leisure centre manager.

Manchester United will now turn their attention to the Premier League with a challenging away match against Liverpool at Anfield.

