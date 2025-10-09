A rising Dutch-born winger of Ghanaian descent has opened up about his international football ambitions

Born in Purmerend, the talented youngster has already featured three times for the Netherlands U19 team

He is eligible to represent the Dutch national team, but also qualifies to play for Ghana through his parents

Jayden Osei Addai has finally broken his silence on his international future, revealing that he has yet to decide whether to represent Ghana or the Netherlands at the senior level.

The 20-year-old, who plies his trade with Serie A side Como, has been one of the standout young performers in Italy this season.

Jayden Addai is eligible to represent the Black Stars despite being born in the Netherlands. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Fran Santiago/Getty Images.

Addai opens up about international future

With his blistering pace, fearless dribbling, and eye for goal, Addai has become one of Europe’s most exciting young wide players.

His performances have not only caught the eye of clubs but also reignited conversations among Ghanaian fans hopeful of seeing him in the Black Stars colours.

Watch excerpts of his performance against Atalanta:

In a recent interview cited by Ghana Talents on X, the highly rated attacker acknowledged that the decision regarding his international allegiance is far from easy.

While embracing his Ghanaian roots, he also recognised the influence of his upbringing in the Netherlands.

"I'm just proud. But I can play for both countries; I now have both a Ghanaian and a Dutch passport. I still have to see how it goes, to be honest. There's also a World Cup coming up, which is a great tournament."

His measured response reflects a young player carefully weighing his options.

Addai’s situation mirrors that of other dual-national footballers of Ghanaian descent, including Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey, who chose Ghana ahead of their birth nations just before the 2022 World Cup.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are eligible to play for Ghana despite representing England at the senior level. Photo by Visionhaus.

The growing list of dual-national dilemmas

Over the years, Ghana has pursued several players eligible for both the Black Stars and other national teams.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah remain on the Ghana Football Association’s radar, with both expressing openness to a possible switch.

Hudson-Odoi, in an interview with BBC Sport earlier this year, admitted that choosing between England and Ghana had been a difficult decision but hinted that his mind was now made up.

Nketiah, meanwhile, shared in 2022 on The Beautiful Game Podcast that he would be happy to represent Ghana if the opportunity came.

"When I was younger, playing for England made sense after coming through the youth ranks. But if Ghana call me up, I’ll be there," he said.

Watch the interview:

With Ghana on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the allure of featuring on football’s biggest stage could yet sway some of these players to pledge their future to the Black Stars.

As for Addai, his rise has been nothing short of impressive. Having already represented the Netherlands at the Under-19 level, per Transfermarkt, he remains eligible for either nation.

Yet his connection to his Ghanaian roots runs deep.

"My parents were born in Ghana. Because of that, we only speak Ghanaian [language] at home, we eat a lot of Ghanaian food, we visit Ghanaian families a lot, and I always went to the Ghanaian church."

The former AZ Alkmaar forward could be among four other high-profile eligible players who may strengthen the Black Stars if they choose to reconsider their international allegiance.

Arsenal turns down Liberia, eyes Ghana

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Arsenal U21 winger Charles Sagoe Jr has turned down a call-up to the Liberia senior national team ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

His decision has renewed Ghana’s interest in the talented 21-year-old, who is still eligible to represent England, Ghana, or Liberia.

