The year 2025 has been a heartbreaking one for the Ghanaian football community, with yet another tragic loss shaking the sport

Just a week after the passing of veteran coach Annor Walker, another influential figure in Ghanaian football has sadly died

Touching tributes have poured in from leading voices across the football fraternity, reflecting the deep sense of grief and respect for the departed

Ghana’s football community is in deep sorrow following the death of former Hearts of Oak star Peter Lamptey.

The iconic striker reportedly passed away in Accra in the early hours of Thursday, October 9, 2025, leaving fans and his former employers heartbroken.

His passing marks the end of an era for one of the nation’s most admired football figures.

Peter Lamptey: Celebrating the legacy of the 'Goal Thief'

Peter Lamptey’s name remains etched in Ghana’s football history.

During the 1970s, he became a symbol of excellence and consistency, earning the nickname “Goal Thief” for his instinctive finishing and incredible awareness inside the box.

His exploits with Hearts of Oak turned him into one of the most feared strikers of his generation, driving the Phobians to glory during one of their most successful periods.

At the height of his career, Lamptey was part of Hearts’ iconic attacking quintet, the famous “Fearsome Five”, alongside Mohammed Polo, Mammah Acquah, Anas Seidu, and Robert Hammond, per Ghanafa.org.

Together, they formed a devastating frontline that terrorised defences across the country.

His most memorable campaign came in 1973 when he finished as the Ghana Premier League’s top scorer with 21 goals, leading Hearts to the league title.

Lamptey also wore the national colours with pride, representing Ghana at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, where he showcased his talents on the global stage.

Known for more than just his scoring ability, Lamptey was admired for his humility, discipline, and leadership both on and off the field.

These qualities earned him respect across club lines and made him a true ambassador of Ghanaian football.

Tributes pour in for Lamptey

Following news of his passing, tributes have flooded in from across the football fraternity. His former club, Hearts of Oak, shared a touching message on X:

“Farewell, ‘Goal Thief’. Hearts of Oak mourns the passing of Peter Lamptey, one of the legendary Fearsome Five members. Your name is written forever in Phobian history. Rest well, legend.”

Former Hearts and Asante Kotoko coach David Duncan also penned a poignant tribute, recalling the challenges Lamptey faced at the peak of his career.

“He wanted to join the professional ranks in the USA at the peak of his powers. The authorities then wouldn’t allow him. His passport was seized. He later succumbed, played for a while and retired virtually a pauper. The sad end of SWAG’s first goal king, awardee Peter Lamptey, RIP.”

Lamptey’s passing comes just days after the death of veteran coach Annor Walker, who passed away on October 2.

Walker’s own journey in Ghanaian football was equally inspiring, marked by tactical brilliance and a lifelong commitment to nurturing talent at clubs like Nania FC and Accra Great Olympics.

As Ghana mourns two of its football greats in a space of seven days, Peter Lamptey’s name will forever be remembered as a prolific forward who brought joy to fans and embodied the spirit of the beautiful game.

