Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has shared a fresh prophecy ahead of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Sunday

The prophet revealed that the Black Stars will score multiple goals and mentioned one player who, he believes, will be key to the team’s success

Only a mathematical upset stands in the way of Otto Addo’s men making a fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage

As excitement mounts for Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, renowned preacher Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has once again made headlines with a bold prophecy about the Black Stars’ fate.

The popular cleric, celebrated for his football-related revelations, shared that he has seen Ghana finding the back of the net multiple times in their final Group I game.

The Black Stars, currently just a point away from securing qualification, are expected to finish the job when they host Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Prophet Telvin foresees more goals against Comoros

Speaking on Accra FM, the leader of the Salvation Outreach Miracle Ministry said he foresaw Ghana scoring eight goals across their last two qualifiers — against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

With five already recorded in the emphatic win over the Wild Beasts, the prophecy suggests that three goals await the island nation.

“We have eight goals from now. But they won’t be able to score because they lack the attacking spirit, but if they are able to work on it in some few days all the goals will be landing at the back of the net,” he explained.

The preacher further mentioned that Leicester City forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku would be a key player to watch in the encounter.

“They should pay attention to this player, Fatawu Issahaku,” he added, urging the technical team to harness the team’s offensive potential.

His declaration has since stirred conversations online, with fans reacting in mixed fashion.

While some took his message as divine assurance, others remained cautious given Ghana’s inconsistent performances in recent qualifiers.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to Prophet Telvin's prophecy

Adom Nkoaa was full of praise:

“Odogwu! Odogwu! adey throw wey salute.. You Live in the realms.. Mayor, Mayor of the 4th Dimension, You Do ALL.”

Arsenal Mickey also shared optimism:

“It will surely come to pass, Ghana will go far 🙏💪”

Richard Aziz expressed faith in the prophecy:

“We still have the True prophet of the Most High in Ghana. I humble under your grace, mighty man.”

Nana Eyifah predicted:

“That means next match 3:0 or Ghana to score 3.”

Interestingly, Prophet Telvin’s earlier prophecy about Ghana’s clash with the Central African Republic also came to pass.

Ahead of that fixture, the man of God predicted a difficult first half for the Black Stars but assured that the team would eventually triumph.

True to his words, Ghana led by a single goal before going on to score four more after the break.

Now, with qualification within reach, Otto Addo’s men sit atop Group I with 22 points, followed by Madagascar on 19 and Comoros on 15, as cited by Flashscore.

Only an extraordinary upset could deny Ghana a fifth appearance on football’s grandest stage.

Nigel Gaisie's Black Stars prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie, leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, made a bold prophecy about the Black Stars.

During his 31st-night service, he revealed a vision predicting that the Black Stars will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

