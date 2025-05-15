Callum Hudson-Odoi has reignited talks of a possible switch to Ghana with his latest social media activity

His continued absence from the England squad keeps the door open for a potential switch to Ghana's Black Stars

The pacy winger has been one of Nottingham Forest’s standout players this season, contributing five goals and three assists

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reignited speculation about a potential allegiance switch to Ghana following a public appearance with Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The Nottingham Forest forward, whose international future remains undecided, has long been on the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) radar, and his latest move has fans reading between the lines.

Callum Hudson-Odoi links up with Black Stars winger

The duo linked up at the City Ground after Forest’s thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City on Sunday, May 11.

While the encounter on the pitch showcased end-to-end drama, it was the post-match camaraderie that stole headlines.

Hudson-Odoi meets Fatawu Issahaku, fuels Black Stars speculation

Dressed in a sea-blue, basketball-style shirt with relaxed-fit trousers, Hudson-Odoi paired his outfit with stylish white sneakers, finishing the look with a cap, glasses, and a silver chain.

His Ghanaian counterpart, Issahaku, recovering from a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, also brought flair to the frame.

The former Dreams FC playmaker sported a sleeveless off-white designer shirt with denim shorts, sneakers, and standout accessories including an earring, cap, and chain.

Fatawu took to Instagram to share the moment, captioning the photo, "Brother 🔗🇬🇭".

Hudson-Odoi responded warmly: "My brother❤️✨".

Fans react to Hudson-Odoi's link-up with Issahaku

Though casual, the exchange between the pair sparked a frenzy among fans, especially those dreaming of seeing Hudson-Odoi in a Black Stars jersey.

The comment section quickly turned into a mini campaign:

@heheatror_daneil_19 urged:

"Hudson-Odoi come and play for Ghana laaa 😢😢😢"

@moni.mhinded.5 directed a playful plea to Fatawu:

"Convince him to play for Ghana😂"

@nba_ghosted issued a cheeky warning:

"Hudson-Odoi come play the Unity games. No wait till we qualify for World Cup before u come dey make interest."

@youngeditor12 kept it simple:

"Hudson-Odoi pls come play for Ghana 🇬🇭"

Callum Hudson-Odoi chooses England over Ghana

Despite the excitement, the former Chelsea star appears to be keeping his options open.

After earning three caps for England early in his career, per Transfermarkt, Hudson-Odoi remains eligible to represent Ghana due to FIFA’s nationality switch regulations, having not featured for the Three Lions in over two years.

In an interview with the BBC, the 24-year-old clarified where his head currently is regarding his international future:

“If the possibility and chance [for England] comes – I will have to go there and prove myself all over again,” he said, indicating his desire to return to the fold under Gareth Southgate.

Hudson-Odoi jams to Shatta Wale's hit song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi was spotted jamming to a Shatta Wale banger while cruising in the UK.

The Nottingham winger, born to Ghanaian parents in London, continues to proudly showcase his African heritage, even getting his teammates hooked on Ghanaian music and culture.

