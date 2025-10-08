Ghana has taken a massive step toward booking its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after brushing aside the Central African Republic in style at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknès, Morocco.

The Black Stars turned on the heat with a five-star performance that not only thrilled fans but also solidified Otto Addo’s near-perfect record in the qualifiers.

The Slim Chance of Ghana Missing 2026 World Cup After Demolishing Central African Republic

Source: Twitter

Ghana put five past CAR in Morocco

The four-time African champions were in scintillating form, dismantling the Wild Beasts with a brand of football that oozed flair and confidence.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku, and Kamaldeen Sulemana crowned a dominant display as the Black Stars rediscovered their ruthless edge in front of goal, per Ghanafa.org.

The victory strengthened Ghana's position at the top of Group I with 22 points after nine games, leaving them within touching distance of qualification for the global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Otto Addo’s side now needs only to avoid defeat in their final match to officially confirm their spot among the continent’s elite.

Despite their commanding position, Ghana’s qualification is not mathematically sealed just yet.

The only scenario that could deny them a place at the World Cup is an almost impossible combination of results.

The slim chance of Ghana missing 2026 WC

For the Black Stars to miss out, Madagascar — who trail by three points with a goal difference of +8 — would need to produce an extraordinary result in their final fixture.

That would mean Ghana losing narrowly to Comoros while Madagascar demolishes Mali away by a staggering margin, enough to overturn Ghana’s superior +18 goal difference, per 433.

For instance, if Ghana were to lose by a one-goal margin in Accra and Madagascar somehow beat Mali 8-0 in Bamako, the Barea would leapfrog the Black Stars on goal difference.

But such an outcome remains highly improbable. Mali have not lost a home game since their 1-0 defeat to Ghana in June 2024 and have since won three and drawn one of their last four in Bamako.

Their heaviest-ever defeat – an 8-1 thrashing by Kuwait in 1997 – did not even happen on home soil.

Under Tom Saintfiet, the Eagles have transformed into a formidable side, suffering just two losses in their last 12 outings — against Ghana and DR Congo, per Transfermarkt.

With those odds, Otto Addo and his men can almost smell qualification. The team’s focus now shifts to maintaining their form and finishing strong against Comoros on October 12.

For many Ghanaians, the dream of another memorable World Cup campaign feels within reach, and this time, the journey has been paved with dominance, belief, and renewed purpose.

Source: YEN.com.gh