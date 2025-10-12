Jordan Ayew etched his name into the history books of Ghanaian football after the Black Stars secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 33-year-old has been Ghana’s talisman throughout the qualifiers, leading the team with the most goal contributions

A solitary strike from Mohammed Kudus in the second half was enough to secure victory over Comoros, sealing Ghana’s place at the Mundial

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has cemented his legacy after guiding Ghana to a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance following their 1-0 win over Comoros on Sunday, October 12.

Mohammed Kudus scored the decisive goal, a close-range tap-in from a Thomas Partey-style pass across the box, breaking the deadlock against the Coelacanths, who had defeated Ghana in their previous two encounters.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Jordan Ayew Achieves New Record After Ghana Qualifies

Ghana qualifies for fifth World Cup

The victory saw Ghana finish the qualification series with 25 points, winning eight matches, drawing one, and losing just once.

While Kudus provided the match-winning strike, it was Jordan Ayew who emerged as the team’s talisman throughout the campaign, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in as many games, as cited by Livescore.

Check out Ayew's stats in the World Cup qualifiers:

His consistent performances, leadership, and ability to deliver in crucial moments were pivotal in steering the Black Stars to the global stage.

Jordan Ayew achieves new record

Beyond his on-field contributions, Ayew achieved a historic milestone by becoming the second Ayew to captain Ghana to a World Cup, following in the footsteps of his elder brother Andre, who led the Black Stars in 2022.

Interestingly, their father Abedi Ayew, a three-time African Footballer of the Year, never captained Ghana to a World Cup despite his illustrious career.

By reaching this landmark, Jordan joins a distinguished group of Ghanaian footballers whose influence extends beyond statistics, embodying determination, ambition, and the spirit of a generation aiming to leave a mark on football’s biggest stage.

As Ghana sets its sights on the 2026 World Cup, the Leicester City striker is expected to continue leading both on and off the pitch, inspiring teammates and fans alike.

