Ghana’s camp is buzzing with confidence ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifier against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium

Otto Addo’s Black Stars sit proudly atop Group I with 22 points and an impressive +18 goal difference after a series of dominant wins

Jordan Ayew, Kudus, and Thomas Partey lead a focused Ghana side determined to seal qualification and make history on home soil

The mood in the Black Stars’ camp is electric as Ghana prepare for their decisive World Cup qualifier against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, at 7:00 PM GMT.

Otto Addo’s men sit top of their group with 22 points and a remarkable +18 goal difference, ahead of Madagascar on 19 points. Confidence is sky-high after a string of dominant displays, and the players are fully focused on finishing the CAF qualification campaign in style.

The atmosphere in Ghana's camp is charged with confidence as they prepare for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

With fans rallying behind them and belief surging through the team, the Black Stars are determined to seal their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and make history once again for Ghana, as noted by the Ghana Football Association.

Key players such as Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and skipper Jordan Ayew are poised and composed ahead of the huge game.

Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper Benjamin Asare appears focused and mentally sharp as he gears up for the crucial clash against Comoros on October 12, 2025.

In their previous outing, Ghana recorded a resounding victory during Matchday nine of the CAF qualifiers, thumping the Central African Republic 5-0 at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco last Wednesday.

It ranked among their finest displays in the World Cup qualifying series and marked the second occasion they’ve secured victory by such a commanding margin, as Otto Addo and his technical team seem to have rediscovered their mojo.

AS Monaco center-back Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring with a strong header in the 21st minute following Mohammed Kudus' corner kick, as the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker continued his hot form this season.

Then, in the second half, the Black Stars added more goals, with Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey making it 2-0 with a clean effort before Russia-based defender Alexander Djiku, skipper Jordan Ayew of Leicester City, and substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana sealed the emphatic win for the Ghana national football team.

The big win saw Ghana extend their leadership of the CAF qualification group I with 22 points and a +16 goals difference after nine matches, according to FIFA. Madagascar, who defeated Comoros 2-1 at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, sit second in the standings with 19 points and a +8 goals difference.

In fact, Ghana’s qualification series has been defined by consistency and resilience, with a game to spare, picking up seven wins, one draw, and one loss, while scoring 21 goals and conceding only six in their nine qualifiers.

However, as they approach Sunday’s clash, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, and their teammates understand the importance of staying focused and maintaining the same intensity and commitment that have propelled them to the top of Group I, as cited by FIFA.

