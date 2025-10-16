One of Real Madrid’s key players has reportedly fallen out of favour with head coach Xabi Alonso

The Spanish tactician is already planning to strengthen his squad next summer, with several top names lined up as potential reinforcements

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will travel to the Coliseum on Sunday to face Getafe in La Liga action

A Real Madrid superstar who once clashed with Jude Bellingham during training could be on his way out of the club next summer.

Just six weeks after the close of one of football’s busiest transfer windows, Real Madrid are already planning their next major squad overhaul.

The La Liga giants, who brought in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras this past summer, are reportedly preparing to make Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate their top defensive target for 2026.

However, the potential arrival of Konate could spell the end for Antonio Rüdiger, with reports from German outlet Bild claiming Madrid have opted not to renew his contract when it expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old German international, who joined on a free from Chelsea in 2022, has made over 150 appearances for Los Blancos but is said to have fallen out of favour with manager Xabi Alonso.

Rüdiger’s performances this season have reportedly failed to impress Alonso, and combined with his £12 million annual salary and advancing age, the club appears ready to move on.

His fiery past confrontation with Bellingham, which made headlines at the time, is said to have added tension behind the scenes, leaving the once-unshakable defender facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rudiger in training ground bust-up with Bellingham

England star Jude Bellingham may not be too disappointed if Antonio Rüdiger leaves Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The two reportedly clashed during a heated training session before last season’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal, after the German defender made a rough tackle.

When questioned about the incident in his post-match press conference, Bellingham brushed it off, explaining:

“It’s football, it’s normal for emotions to run high on the pitch. You talk to teammates louder than you’d ever talk to your mum or dad. For every negative interaction you see, there are 20 positive ones.”

