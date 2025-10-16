Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has disclosed the one aspect of his game he believes he’s the best at in the world

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a US-based Ghanaian sports analyst backed his claim, adding that Kudus is currently the best dribbler in England

The forward has been outstanding for Tottenham since joining from West Ham in the summer, recently scoring the decisive goal in their 2-1 win over Leeds United

Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus has named the one area of his game he believes he’s the best in the world at, above every other player.

The Ghanaian star has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, earning praise for his goals and creativity.

Mohammed Kudus Declares Himself the Best in the World in One Crucial Skill

After just seven league matches, the ex-West Ham star has already become a key figure for the Lilywhites, opening his account with a winning goal against Leeds United before the international break.

The 25-year-old has started the season brightly with 4 assists and 1 goal in 10 Premier League games under Thomas Franck. His pace, versatility, and creativity have made him one of Spurs’ key attacking weapons.

While many hail his dazzling dribbling skills, Kudus insists there’s another part of his game where he truly stands apart from the rest.

Mohammed Kudus names his best skill

Kudus chose himself for strength while building his version of the perfect footballer.

Recently, former England striker Peter Crouch praised Kudus’ incredible dribbling ability, saying he’s “almost impossible to dispossess.”

At the moment, the Ghanaian tops the Premier League charts for both dribbles attempted and completed this season.

However, when it came to picking the best dribbler, Kudus went for Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, but named himself as the world’s best for strength.

His confidence isn’t misplaced either, as he leads the league with 55 duels won, showcasing his remarkable physicality.

For the other traits, Kudus selected Lionel Messi’s left foot, Neymar’s right foot, Kylian Mbappé’s speed, and Andrés Iniesta’s football intelligence.

US-based journalist hails Kudus

