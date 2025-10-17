Ghana’s number-one goalkeeper , Benjamin Asare , has revealed that Manuel Neuer serves as his biggest inspiration between the posts

The 33 - year - old played a pivotal role in the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 World Cup, keeping five clean sheets in six matches

Asare’s next assignment will see him return to club action in the Ghana Premier League, where Hearts of Oak face Berekum Chelsea

Benjamin Asare has shared how Manuel Neuer has shaped his football journey.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper says the legendary Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper has been his greatest influence, both in technique and mentality.

Why Asare admires Manuel Neuer

Speaking after Ghana sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a narrow win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, Asare described Neuer as his role model growing up.

“Neuer has always been the goalkeeper that I look up to, right from my early days when I was developing my craft. The way he kicks, communicates and generally how he conducts himself within the box is what I wanted to emulate,” he told Citi Sports.

Since his debut against Chad in March 2025, Asare has become a dependable figure for the Black Stars.

According to data culled from Flashscore, the 33-year-old has kept five clean sheets in six matches, earning the trust of head coach Otto Addo and the admiration of fans.

His strong communication with the backline and calm approach under pressure have become hallmarks of his game — traits he credits to studying Neuer’s style.

The German icon, often hailed as the “complete goalkeeper,” revolutionised the art of goalkeeping with his exceptional command, anticipation, and ability to play with his feet.

It’s a style that has inspired many, from Andre Onana to Hugo Lloris and Alisson Becker, all of whom have praised Neuer’s lasting impact on modern football.

Asare, however, is still finding the right balance. Though not widely regarded as a ball-playing goalkeeper, he occasionally shows flashes of confidence with his feet.

One of those moments came during Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic, when he dribbled past an onrushing attacker, sending fans into a mix of excitement and panic.

Asare eyes World Cup spot

Despite some criticism that his impressive clean sheet record came against lesser opposition, Asare remains Ghana’s undisputed number one.

Otto Addo has publicly backed his goalkeeper, praising his leadership and composure during training and matches alike.

Watch Otto Addo's assessment of Asare:

With Ghana now officially heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Asare’s focus momentarily shifts to club duty.

Per Sofascore, Hearts of Oak will travel to the Bono Region to face Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League, where the goalkeeper hopes to continue his fine form.

For Asare, every game is a step toward perfecting his craft — and staying true to the principles that inspired him from the start.

Like his idol Manuel Neuer, he aims to redefine confidence, control, and calmness between the posts as he prepares for football’s grandest stage.

Asare exhibits Ronaldinho-esque skills

