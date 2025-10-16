Ghana football mourns the untimely passing of PAC Academy’s General Manager, Stephen Appiah

Emotional scenes in Kumasi as actor and academy owner Yaw Dabo breaks down in tears while paying tribute to the late football administrator

Sports journalist Yaw Fiko tells YEN.com.gh more about the late football administrator in an emotional tribute

Ghana football was plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Stephen Appiah, the General Manager of PAC Academy, a respected figure in the Division One League.

His funeral was held on October 11, 2025, in Kumasi, where players, Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials, and fans gathered to bid farewell to a man described as a “pillar of youth football development.”

GFA President Kurt Okraku and Yw Dabo, among top officials at the funeral of the late Stephen Appiah Manu in Kumasi on October 11, 2025. Image credit: Maxy

Appiah passed away on Wednesday night, August 27, 2025, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a short illness. His passing comes as a heavy blow to the local football community, which continues to grapple with the loss of one of its most dedicated administrators.

Yaw Dabo cries at Stephen Appiah's funeral

Among the many who attended the solemn ceremony was popular Ghanaian actor and football entrepreneur, Yaw Dabo, who owns the Dabo Soccer Academy. Dabo, visibly emotional, couldn’t hold back his tears as he paid his last respects to Stephen Appiah.

Eyewitnesses told YEN.com.gh that the actor wept uncontrollably during the service, describing Appiah as “a true football man who loved nurturing young talents.” Dabo later shared that Appiah had inspired him to invest more deeply in youth football, emphasizing that “Ghana has lost a visionary.”

Watch the video below.

The funeral, attended by dignitaries such as GFA president Kurt Okraku and Frederick Acheampong, was marked by emotional tributes and prayers for the late administrator’s family and the PAC Academy fraternity.

Sports journalist Fiko's tribute to Stephen Appiah

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, sports journalist Yaw Fiko expressed deep sorrow over Appiah’s passing, describing him as a man who lived and breathed football.

He added that Appiah’s experience and integrity were invaluable, especially in player registration and development at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) level.

“Stephen was more than an administrator; he was a mentor to many young players. He built PAC Academy from the ground up and made it a symbol of discipline and opportunity. His death is a massive loss, not just to the Division One League but to Ghana football as a whole.”

Pictured: The late PAC Academy General Manager Stephen Appiah Manu

Appiah’s death comes at a turbulent time for PAC Academy, which has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Earlier in August, the club’s owner, Inusah Ahmed, and two others were extradited to the United States to face charges in an alleged $100 million fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that the suspects were being prosecuted for participating in a transnational criminal network accused of operating romance scams and business email compromise schemes that defrauded victims worldwide.

The twin tragedies, Ahmed’s legal troubles and Appiah’s death, have left PAC Academy in a state of uncertainty as the club prepares for the upcoming 2025/26 Division One League season.

Stephan Appiah's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh broke the news of the sudden death of the PAC Academy General Manager back in August of this year.

Despite his passing, the team continued its pre-season training ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana FA Division One League season.

