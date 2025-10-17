A top football administrator has urged Otto Addo to recall Andre Ayew to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ayew has been absent from the national team since featuring in the international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in 2024

The suggestion has sparked angry reactions among fans, with many insisting the team should move forward without him

Pressure is mounting on Ghana head coach Otto Addo to recall former captain Andre Ayew to the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The 35-year-old forward has been out of the Black Stars setup since featuring in international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in March 2024, a lengthy absence that has divided public opinion.

Otto Addo with Andre Ayew at Ghana's pre-match press conference at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 23, 2022. Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Ayew was overlooked during Ghana’s failed attempt to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and also missed the team’s recent successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Despite the debate surrounding his exclusion, Otto Addo has remained calm on the matter, insisting he will invite the veteran “when the time is right.”

Otto Addo urged to recall Andre Ayew

One of the voices calling for Ayew’s inclusion is experienced football administrator Charles Ntim, popularly known as Mickey Charles.

He believes the veteran forward deserves to be part of Ghana’s World Cup squad as a mark of respect for his years of service.

“It will be befitting to send Andre Ayew to the World Cup,” Ntim told Ghanasoccernet via email.

“Ghana must not make the continuous mistake of retiring players who have served the badge with honour and dignity forcefully. Andre is only 35 and still wields the energy and leadership to guide this team.

"He doesn’t necessarily have to start games but can play a crucial role when his leadership is needed both on and off the pitch.”

Otto Addo is under pressure to include Andre Ayew into his Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

Ntim further appealed to Otto Addo to consider the emotional and symbolic weight of Ayew’s presence in the squad.

“I strongly recommend that Coach Otto Addo include our legend in his squad, who is still active, to at least thank him for his immense service to our dear nation,” he added.

Despite Mickey Charles' passionate appeal, it did not resonate with most netizens. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@gaym_ova sharply disagreed:

"The last time we considered his leadership role and age and sent him to a tournament, we saw the outcome."

@oduro_kweku bluntly said:

"No need. He has had his moment at the World Cup before, let others go have their moment cos this might be their chance with the black stars."

@narh11 slammed Mickey Charles:

"Only" and 35 in the same sentence. We don't have to sound deluded just to push an agenda."

Andre Ayew's Black Stars legacy

Andre Ayew remains one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian football history. With 120 caps and 24 goals, he stands as the country’s most-capped player, according to Transfermarkt.

Watch highlights of Andre's goals for Ghana:

Having represented Ghana at three World Cups — 2010, 2014, and 2022 — Ayew could further etch his name in African football folklore.

Should he be part of the squad for the 2026 edition, he would join Cameroon icons Rigobert Song, Samuel Eto’o, and Jacques Songo’o as one of the few African players to feature in four World Cup tournaments.

Ayew reacts to Ghana's World Cup qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew expressed his joy after the Black Stars qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

He shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a FIFA graphic with the caption, “Comfortable lead.”

Source: YEN.com.gh