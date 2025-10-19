Mohammed Kudus played the full 90 minutes but struggled to shine as Tottenham fell 2-1 at home to Aston Villa

Rodrigo Bentancur’s early strike was cancelled out by goals from Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendía in a thrilling comeback

Fans delivered mixed reactions to Kudus’ subdued display, with Flashscore rating him 6.1 for his efforts

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa in their eighth Premier League game of the season, as Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus and his friends struggled to make an impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 19.

Spurs started brightly and took an early lead in the fifth minute through Rodrigo Bentancur, whose low strike beat Emiliano Martínez after a clever build-up from James Maddison. The home fans roared with confidence, expecting another dominant display, but Villa refused to back down.

Mohammed Kudus (left) during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-2 home Premeir League defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to The Guardian, Unai Emery’s men gradually grew into the game, with Morgan Rogers finding the equaliser in the 37th minute after Spurs failed to clear a corner. Rogers reacted quickest inside the box, smashing the ball past Guglielmo Vicario to silence the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How Mohammed Kudus fared against Aston Villa

The second half was a cagey affair, with both sides creating half-chances. Mohammed Kudus, deployed on the right flank, showed flashes of skill and energy but found it difficult to influence proceedings against Villa’s compact defensive line.

His link-up play with Mathys Tel and Xavi Simons lacked sharpness, and Flashscore rated his performance at 6.1, reflecting a subdued outing, as noted by Flashscore.

Villa, however, looked increasingly dangerous on the counter, and their persistence paid off in the 77th minute when Emiliano Buendía curled home a beautiful strike from the edge of the box to seal all three points for the visitors. The defeat leaves Spurs in a tough position, sixth in the Premier League, after a promising start to the campaign, while Villa continue to impress under Emery.

Flashscore gives Mohammed Kudus a 6.1 rating in Tottenham's Premier League home loss to Aston Villa on October 19, 2025. Image credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Kudus’ display

Meanwhile, Tottenham fans and Ghanaians on social media shared mixed reactions after the final whistle. Some defended the former Ajax man, pointing out that he was isolated for large portions of the match, while others urged him to show more consistency.

“Kudus looked tired today. Not his usual electric self. Spurs need to use him better,” - @Amoahut

“Kudus. He’s a quality player, but the whole team did not respond today. Too quiet in big games like this,”- @ThegemW

“Still proud of Kudus. Not an easy game. Villa pressed well and gave him no space,” @Lilmanu

Despite the quiet performance, Kudus remains a vital part of Thomas Frank’s system and will be eager to bounce back in Tottenham’s next fixture against AS Monaco in the Champions League. With his undeniable talent, fans will hope this off-day was just a blip in what promises to be a long and exciting season ahead.

Wayne Rooney hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on former England striker Wayne Rooney’s glowing praise for Mohammed Kudus, describing the Ghanaian as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking talents.

Rooney lauded Kudus’ flair, work rate, and versatility, noting that he has the “tools to become a world-class player” if he maintains consistency at Tottenham.

Source: YEN.com.gh