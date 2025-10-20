The former Levante attacker has flaunted the stylish and high-end interior of his lavish Accra mansion

Emmanuel Boateng made history when he netted a hat-trick against FC Barcelona in La Liga seven years ago

The ex-Ghana Black Stars attacker is now plying his trade in Turkey, on the books of Gaziantep Futbol Kulubu

Ex-Black Stars forward Emmanuel Boateng, famed as the first African to net a La Liga hat-trick against FC Barcelona, has enjoyed a career filled with triumphs.

Playing for elite clubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Boateng’s success on the pitch has translated into a lavish lifestyle off it.

Boateng’s home combines simplicity with understated elegance, offering a perfect balance of modern living and African heritage.

Inside Emmanuel Boateng's mansion

Boateng’s mansion in Accra defies the typical extravagance one might associate with a high-profile sports career.

The mansion’s main living areas boast spacious open-plan designs, where sunlight pours in through vast windows, creating a bright and welcoming ambiance.

The interiors are painted in crisp white, while framed jerseys of La Liga stars such as Yannick Carrasco, Nelson Semedo, and Philippe Coutinho decorate the walls, adding a personal touch.

Watch the interior of Emmanuel Baoteng's mansion in Accra in the video below.

Meanwhile, the match ball that Emmanuel Boateng received for scoring a historic hat-trick against Barcelona takes pride of place in his living room.

Carefully mounted on a sleek display panel above his large-screen television, as seen below, it serves as a constant reminder of one of the most remarkable moments of his career, blending seamlessly with the luxurious décor of his home.

Per Marca, the pacy striker racked up his treble of goals in the 9th, 30th, and 49th minutes at the Ciutat de Valencia as Levante defeated Barcelona 5-4 during Matchweek 37 of the 2017/18 La Liga season.

Barcelona had, however, clinched the La Liga title already, with four games to spare following their 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna.

Which clubs did Emmanuel Boateng play for?

The 29-year-old Ghanaian started his European adventure at Portugal's Rio Ave in the 2014/15 season. He moved to Moreirense in the same country in 2015, where he made 67 appearances in three seasons.

Levante came for his signature in 2017, and he played 48 games across two seasons for the La Liga side.

Between 2019 and 2021, according to the BBC, Boateng represented Dalian Professional in the Chinese league before featuring for the likes of Al-Orobah in Saudi Arabia and Gaziantep of Turkey, where he currently plays.

Signing appreciable contracts with these clubs earned Emmanuel Boateng some good money, allowing him build his expensive mansion.

