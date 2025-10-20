From Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s heroic penalty saves to Joseph Paintsil’s finish, Ghanaian players lit up the European stage over the weekend

Their stellar performances came just days after the Black Stars sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at how Ghana’s finest stars fared across the various leagues

Fresh off Ghana’s successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, several Black Stars players carried their fine international form into club football over the weekend.

From crucial goals to game-winning saves, the performances were a reflection of the confidence still buzzing through the national team camp.

The weekend saw a wave of Ghanaian excellence across Europe and beyond, as players delivered decisive contributions for their respective clubs.

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Goalkeepers

Let's start in Switzerland, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was the hero once again for St. Gallen, pulling off four key saves, including a penalty stop, to help his side edge a 2-1 victory and stay within a point of league leaders Thun.

Over in Ireland, Joseph Anang continued his impressive run for St Patrick’s Athletic, keeping a clean sheet in their narrow 1-0 triumph against Shamrock Rovers — his 16th shutout of the season, the highest in the league, per Owuraku Ampofo.

Defenders

In France, Gideon Mensah featured for the full 90 minutes as AJ Auxerre fought to a 2-2 draw with Stade Rennes.

His compatriot Alidu Seidu also completed the entire match for Rennes.

Ebenezer Annan was part of St. Etienne’s narrow 3-2 defeat to Le Mans in Ligue 2, while Mohammed Salisu’s solid display for Monaco helped them secure a 1-1 draw against Angers.

Kojo Peprah was immense for OGC Nice as they stunned Olympique Lyon just a week after he made his senior debut for Ghana against Comoros.

Check out Peprah's performance vs Lyon:

In Russia, Alexander Djiku’s afternoon ended prematurely after receiving a red card in Spartak Moscow’s 1-1 draw with FK Rostov.

Meanwhile, Jonas Adjetey stood firm at the back as Basel brushed aside Winterthur 3-0 in the Swiss Super League, and Jerome Opoku put in a full shift for Istanbul Basaksehir despite their 2-1 loss to reigning champions Galatasaray.

Midfielders

Thomas Partey watched from the bench as Villarreal drew 2-2 with Real Betis, while his international partner in midfield also failed to make an appearance as Real Oviedo fell 2-0 to Espanyol.

Elisha Owusu made an impact from the bench to help Auxerre grab a late draw against Rennes.

Over in Denmark, Caleb Yirenkyi featured for 59 minutes as Nordsjaelland edged Randers 1-0.

Mohammed Kudus couldn’t replicate his international form as his Tottenham Hotspur side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, with his goal ruled out for offside.

In England, Antoine Semenyo continued to shine for Bournemouth, starring in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, fresh from scoring for Ghana against the Central African Republic, played 67 minutes in Atalanta’s goalless draw with Lazio.

Jordan Ayew came off the bench for Leicester City in their 1-1 draw with Portsmouth, while his teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku provided the assist for the Foxes’ equaliser.

Still in the Championship, Brandon Thomas-Asante remained in blistering form, scoring his side’s second goal as Coventry City stretched their unbeaten streak to seven games, as cited by BBC Sport.

Across the Atlantic, Joseph Paintsil was on target for LA Galaxy in their 2-1 win over Minnesota United, while young winger Christopher Bonsu Baah lit up Saudi Arabia, helping Al Qadsiyia to a 3-1 victory over Neom SC with his trademark pace and flair.

What about Asare and Prince Owusu?

It’s worth noting that Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Asare, who has kept five consecutive clean sheets, and Medeama’s Prince Owusu were excluded from this list since they ply their trade in the Ghana Premier League.

As Ghana looks ahead to the World Cup, the country can take pride in knowing that its stars are not only shining at the international level but are also excelling weekly for their clubs around the world.

