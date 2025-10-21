Lionel Messi Smashes Another MLS Record with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Nashville
- Lionel Messi fired a sensational hat-trick as Inter Miami crushed Nashville 5–2 to close out the MLS regular season in style
- The 38-year-old superstar wins the MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals, finishing just one goal shy of Carlos Vela’s record
- Messi breaks multiple records, including most open-play goals and most Player of the Matchday awards
Lionel Messi has achieved yet another milestone in his remarkable career after producing a brilliant hat-trick performance for Inter Miami in their emphatic 5–2 win over Nashville on October 19.
The Argentine star continues to set new standards in Major League Soccer, adding another record to his ever-growing list of achievements.
Lionel Messi wins MLS Golden Boot
According to Flashscore, Messi ended the 2025 regular season as the MLS Golden Boot winner with 29 goals, becoming only the third player since 2005 to reach that figure, joining Carlos Vela and Josef Martínez.
Despite missing several matches through injury, the 38-year-old maintained an incredible average of more than a goal per game, marking one of the most efficient scoring seasons in league history.
Alongside his goal-scoring exploits, Messi contributed 19 assists, taking his total goal involvements to 48, just one short of the record set by Carlos Vela in 2019, as noted by AP News. His consistent form also earned him a share of the league’s top assist provider title with Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC.
Historic new records for Inter Miami's Messi
Messi’s dominance extended beyond scoring and assisting. Out of his 29 goals, 28 came from open play, setting a new MLS record for most non-penalty goals in a single season. He also became the first player ever to record 10 multi-goal games in one campaign, underlining his unmatched influence on the field.
The Inter Miami captain further cemented his legacy by becoming the first player in MLS history to claim six Player of the Matchday awards in consecutive seasons. His 12 total awards place him third on the all-time list, behind Jeff Cunningham and Landon Donovan.
Meanwhile, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has repeatedly praised Messi’s consistency, leadership, and impact since joining the club.
The Argentine manager believes Messi has erased all doubts about his form and remains the standout performer in the league.
Having already guided Miami to several record-breaking moments, Messi is now widely expected to secure back-to-back MLS MVP honours.
His exceptional form throughout the season has not only strengthened his case as the league’s best player but also reaffirmed his status as the greatest footballer of all time.
At 38, Messi shows no signs of slowing down. His hunger for success, combined with his natural brilliance, continues to elevate both Inter Miami and Major League Soccer to new heights.
Ronaldo surpasses Messi for key record
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books once again, surpassing Lionel Messi with another remarkable milestone.
The Portuguese star’s goal against Hungary brought his tally to 39 in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, matching Guatemalan great Carlos “Pescadito” Ruiz as the all-time top scorer in the competition’s history.
