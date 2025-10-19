Benjamin Asare has carried his stellar form from the Black Stars into the Ghana Premier League this season

The 33-year-old currently tops the clean sheet chart after just six matches played

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the top five goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the Ghanaian top flight so far

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season has been full of drama, flair, and memorable moments — but it’s not just the goal scorers making headlines.

Between the posts, several goalkeepers have stood tall, producing match-winning performances and keeping their teams in the hunt with clean sheets.

As the campaign gathers momentum, the race for the Golden Glove is beginning to take shape, with five standout names already pulling ahead.

Goalkeepers with the most clean sheets

From rising stars to seasoned veterans, these goalkeepers are defining what consistency and composure look like in Ghanaian football. Here are the top five so far:

5. Musah Zakari – 2 clean sheets

Kicking off the list is Musah Zakari, the man guarding the posts for Samartex.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for the Timber Giants, keeping two clean sheets in as many appearances, as cited by Transfermarkt.

Watch Zakari's performance against Medeama:

His agility and bravery have made him a fan favourite in Samreboi, and if he maintains this form, he could easily climb higher on the list as the season unfolds.

4. Felix Kyei – 2 clean sheets

Next up is Felix Kyei, who has quietly become one of the league’s most dependable hands in the domestic league.

Known for his calm demeanour and sharp reflexes, he has two clean sheets to his name.

His standout performance came against Young Apostles, where, according to Flashscore, he stopped all five shots on target.

3. Kwame Aziz – 3 clean sheets

At number three sits Kwame Aziz, the former Legon Cities goalkeeper now making waves at Vision FC.

Aziz has been crucial to his team’s decent start, recording three clean sheets in five outings.

His leadership, ability to read the game, and knack for organising his defence have made him a pillar of reliability and one of the league’s most improved goalkeepers.

2. Lawrence Osei – 4 clean sheets

Few goalkeepers have combined experience and form this season quite like Lawrence Osei of Heart of Lions.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding, stringing together three consecutive clean sheets against Bechem United, Asante Kotoko, and Hearts of Oak.

Watch Osei's post-game assessment after his display against Dreams FC:

His calm under pressure and timely interventions have been vital to his team’s defensive strength.

1. Benjamin Asare – 5 clean sheets

Benjamin Asare, who recently dedicated his new haircut to Shatta Wale, a figure often celebrated for his consistency and drive, naturally leads the chart.

The 33-year-old has been in imperious form, including helping the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and boasts an incredible five clean sheets in as many matches.

His commanding presence, lightning reflexes, and unshakeable focus make him the undisputed frontrunner for the Golden Glove.

Fans and pundits have continued to hail him as Ghana’s safest pair of hands — and rightly so.

As the Ghana Premier League season unfolds, the competition between these goalkeepers promises to be just as thrilling as the title race itself.

Each clean sheet not only strengthens their teams’ ambitions but also adds another chapter to what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

Asare names Neuer as his idol

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Benjamin Asare’s revelation that German legend Manuel Neuer is his biggest inspiration in goal.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper was instrumental in the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 World Cup, recording five clean sheets in six matches.

