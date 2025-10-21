Ousmane Dembele marked his return from injury in style, scoring as PSG thrashed Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League

The Frenchman’s strike was his first since edging Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or

Dembele took a moment to praise his teammate Vitinha, who was among the scorers in PSG’s dominant seven-goal performance

Reigning Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele’s comeback could not have been scripted better.

After more than six weeks on the sidelines nursing a hamstring injury, the Paris Saint-Germain forward returned to action with a goal in his side’s stunning 7–2 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Dembele scores first goal after Ballon d'Or win

The Frenchman, who pipped Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal to the 2025 Ballon d’Or last month, showed no signs of rust as he reignited PSG’s attack with his trademark flair, pace, and precision.

From the moment he entered the game, Dembele’s presence was electric.

When the ball finally fell to him inside the box, he wasted no time smashing it home — a finish full of confidence and conviction.

The celebration said it all. Relief. Joy. Determination. Weeks of rehab had paid off, and his goal was more than just a stat on the scoresheet — it was a statement.

Speaking after the match, Dembele reflected on his return:

“I want to do even more. As long as I’m hungry, I’ll be here at PSG. Happy to celebrate my 100th match with PSG in the UCL. When you’re injured, you want to come back quickly. But I took my time to come back properly. Today, I’m not yet at 100 per cent.”

He also took a moment to heap praise on teammate Vitinha, who rounded off the scoring in the emphatic win.

“Vitinha, he’s our maestro,” Dembele said, as quoted by Tribuna. “He’s a very, very important player for us. He’s continuing his momentum from last season, and we hope he keeps it up like this.”

Dembele's Ballon d'Or success under review

The Frenchman’s return comes on the heels of a season that cemented his place among the world’s elite.

According to UEFA.com, the 28-year-old enjoyed a record-breaking 2024/25 campaign, winning the Ballon d’Or, being named Champions League Player of the Season, and playing a pivotal role in PSG’s historic quadruple.

He finished the season with an astonishing 35 goals and 14 assists, helping Luis Enrique’s side sweep every major trophy available — the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, French Super Cup, and the club’s first-ever Champions League crown, as cited by GOAL.

Now back fit and firing, Dembele’s return could not have come at a better time for PSG.

With the current campaign in full swing, the Frenchman, who was emotional after winning the Golden Ball, looks ready to pick up right where he left off — leading the champions’ charge for more trophy quests.

Messi's message to Dembele after Ballon d'Or win

The legendary Argentine congratulated his former Barcelona teammate by commenting on Dembele’s Instagram post.

