Justice Blay opened up about a troubling side of his stint at Asante Kotoko, exposing a darker culture within the team

He levelled serious accusations against former teammates Kwame Poku and Mohammed Camara, claiming they betrayed him in the harshest way

The former Medeama star has reportedly returned to Ghana after failing to land a club in the US

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay found himself embroiled in controversy after an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Pure FM on Friday, July 11 of this year.

During the conversation, Blay made a series of shocking admissions, including his history of drinking while at the club and the claim that his teammates, Kwame Poku and Mohammed Camara, stole his girlfriends.

These revelations have stirred public debate, with many questioning the former Medeama midfielder's motives for speaking out.

While it is understandable that players have personal grievances, his comments have done more harm than good to his own reputation.

Here are five reasons why Justice Blay has damaged his image through his recent comments.

1. Blay has damaged his personal reputation

Blay’s revelations have quickly impacted his personal reputation. Admitting to drinking alcohol during his time at Kotoko and being part of the team’s broader drinking culture has weakened his image as a professional athlete.

Blay’s public comments may come across as justifying his actions rather than owning up to them. His ties to a drinking culture at Kotoko could hurt future career opportunities, as clubs or sponsors might hesitate to associate with someone linked to unprofessional behaviour.

Meanwhile, according to GhanaSportsPage, as confirmed by YEN.com.gh, the ex-Kotoko captain has returned to the country after failing to land a new club in the United States.

''Yes, that is true he has returned to Ghana but I do not know if he will go back or not.'' a source told YEN.com.gh.

2. Blay implicates former Kotoko teammates

Blay’s claims that former teammates Kwame Poku and Mohammed Camara were involved with his girlfriends were unnecessary. By making these allegations public, he risks further alienating himself and damaging relationships that took years to build.

In football, unity and teamwork are key, and airing such grievances can also create a negative perception of Poku and Camara among Kotoko fans.

3. Lack of professionalism

By airing personal grievances publicly, former Kotoko captain Justice Blay displayed unprofessionalism. Top-tier football expects players to handle conflicts privately, and his choice sets a poor example for younger players. His comments suggest an inability to manage personal issues constructively, undermining his credibility and potentially affecting his future career.

4. Undermining the reputation of Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko is one of the most prestigious football clubs in Ghana, with a rich history and passionate fan base. Blay’s comments now cast the club in a negative light, painting it as a place of internal strife, excessive drinking, and unsavoury personal relationships involving players.

5. Potential impact on Blay's career opportunities

Justice Blay’s career post-Kotoko may also be at risk due to the fallout from this interview. Clubs, both in Ghana and abroad, will likely be hesitant to bring a player into their fold who has aired personal grievances in such a public way.

Few football clubs want to work with a player who may cause division within the squad or create unnecessary distractions off the field.

