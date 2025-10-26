Real Madrid vs Barcelona, popularly known as El Clásico, remains one of the most anticipated fixtures in world football

Over the years, the clash between Spain’s two most successful clubs has produced unforgettable moments and legendary performances

Remarkably, only one Ghanaian has ever had the honour of featuring in this historic rivalry

As the two giants prepare to lock horns once again on Sunday afternoon, both sides will be desperate to claim bragging rights in yet another chapter of this timeless football spectacle.

Few football matches command global attention like El Clásico — the fiery showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona that transcends sport itself.

Amid the galaxy of stars who have graced this epic rivalry, one Ghanaian stands proudly alone: Michael Essien.

Michael Essien wrestles for possession against Lionel Messi in El Clasico on January 30, 2013. Photo by Javier Soriano.

Essien, the first Ghanaian to play El Clásico

In the 2012/13 season, Essien etched his name into Spanish football history when he joined Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea.

The move came at the personal request of José Mourinho, his former boss and mentor, whom he fondly refers to as his “daddy.”

Under Mourinho’s guidance, the Ghanaian powerhouse made two appearances against Barca.

According to Ghanasoccernet, Essien’s first taste of the El Clásico came on October 7, 2012, when Madrid travelled to Camp Nou.

With millions of fans watching worldwide, he entered the pitch late in the second half, replacing Ángel Di María in the 86th minute.

Though his cameo lasted just a few minutes, it carried historical significance — he became the first and only Ghanaian ever to feature in the prestigious fixture.

That particular clash is still remembered for the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who each scored twice in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Watch the highlights of the four-goal thriller at Camp Nou:

For Essien, one of only two Ghanaians ever nominated for the Ballon d’Or, those brief moments on the grand stage symbolised a dream come true and a proud milestone for Ghanaian football.

The former Black Stars midfield enforcer would later start the return leg on February 3, 2013, at the Santiago Bernabéu, as cited by ESPN.

This time, he played the full ninety minutes alongside Luka Modric in a midfield battle that saw Real Madrid edge Barcelona 2-1.

Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos found the net for Los Blancos, while Messi’s first-half strike proved to be a consolation for the visitors.

Michael Essien celebrates with Sergio Ramos after the latter's match-winner against Barcelona. Photo by ullstein bild

Though Essien’s spell in Spain lasted just one season, his presence was felt. He made 35 appearances for Real Madrid, scored twice, and provided one assist, according to Transfermarkt.

His professionalism, tactical intelligence, and fighting spirit left a lasting impression on both teammates and fans.

More than a decade after that memorable appearance, Essien, despite the bittersweet memories surrounding his 30th birthday, remains a proud symbol of African excellence in European football.

His achievement serves as a reminder that players from the continent can not only compete but also make history in the game’s most iconic rivalries.

Who wins 262nd El Clásico? Real Madrid vs Barcelona

As the 262nd edition of El Clásico unfolds today, October 26, 2025, at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid sit atop the La Liga table, eager to end a four-match losing streak against their bitter rivals.

Barcelona, however, hold the upper hand in recent encounters, having scored 16 and conceded only seven in the last four meetings.

Regardless of the outcome, one fact remains unchanged — Michael Essien’s name will forever be etched in El Clásico folklore as the only Ghanaian to have lived its magic under the blinding lights of world football’s greatest rivalry.

