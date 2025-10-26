Tensions boiled over as Barcelona fell 2-1 to Real Madrid in a fiery Spanish Clasico at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham starred for Los Blancos, whose victory stretched their lead at the top of La Liga to five points.

Yamal, Courtois Involved in Heated Clash After Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé soon thought he had opened the scoring with a stunning strike, but the flag was raised for offside.

Moments later, the Frenchman made no mistake, racing past Barcelona’s high defensive line to give Madrid a deserved lead.

Barcelona hit back through the in-form Fermin Lopez, but sloppy defending undid their efforts as Bellingham restored the advantage before halftime with a simple tap-in.

In the closing stages, Madrid held firm despite mounting Barcelona pressure, and Pedri’s late red card sealed the visitors’ fate.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona ends in chaos

At the final whistle, emotions erupted into chaos as players from both sides clashed in a heated on-field confrontation.

Presumably in response to Lamine Yamal’s taunts aimed at Real Madrid in the buildup to Sunday’s El Clásico, Dani Carvajal went right up to the teenager and the two La Roja teammates exchanged words.

Yamal then seemingly got into an altercation with Thibaut Courtois, prompting both sides to once again come together.

The fight spilled onto the touchline, with Raphinha, another injury absentee for Barcelona, having to be held back as he defended his teammates.

The Brazil international was in a race to be back in time for the all-important clash, but he was not deemed fit for the match.

After so many lopsided victories for Barcelona last season against Real Madrid, the tightly contested affair at the Santiago Bernabéu was always going to end with some drama.





Source: YEN.com.gh